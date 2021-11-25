Black Friday price is what you’ve been waiting for

Among the products to be followed very carefully during the week of Black Friday on Amazon certainly could not miss one of the most coveted top-of-the-range smartphones of 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21. And, in fact, the offer that many were waiting for has just arrived, moreover not on the basic model but on Galaxy S21 + 5G which, compared to the first, has a larger screen and battery.









The entire S21 range of Samsung, since the summer, is the subject of frequent offers and price fluctuations: the Galaxy top of the range 2021, in fact, have been a real one throughout the year. headache both for the Korean company and for market analysts. The reason is simple: they are great phones, highly coveted by the general public, but this year Samsung got the price wrong. Or, rather, this year many very fierce competitors have arrived (Xiaomi, first of all, but not only her) who have proposed very interesting alternatives at lower prices. The result was easy to predict: the entire Samsung Galaxy S21 range only sells if it goes on sale. As in this case, with the Galaxy S21 + 5G that for Black Friday you buy well 285 euros less compared to the list price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G: technical characteristics

The Galaxy S21 are now known to all, but we cannot recommend them without reiterating the excellent technical characteristics of the discounted models. In the case of the S21 + 5G we are faced with one definitely premium smartphone, with 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and frequency of variable refresh between 48 and 120 Hz.

There is no need to remember that Samsung’s screens are among the best on the market (even Apple uses them for its iPhone 13s), but it is useful to point out that in this case there is a Gorilla Glass Victus glass to protect the display. last generation. Furthermore, the smartphone is among the few in 2021 to be certified IP68, therefore completely waterproof and resistant to water and dust.

The heart of the device is the proprietary chip Samsung Exynos 2100, flanked by 8 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage.

Like all Samsung flagships, the Galaxy S21 also has an excellent photographic sector: 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle, 64MP telephoto lens with a hybrid optical-digital zoom of up to 30X. The front camera is a good quality 10 MP.

Finally the battery, 4,800 mAh and with 22.5 Watt charging. We know: a not very fast reload on a top of the range is a discordant note, but it is the policy of Samsung which, for years, has preferred safety and battery life over time.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G: the Black Friday offer

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G is therefore a top of the high-level range, what for months was the smartphone from batteries together with the older brother S21 Ultra. The price is “premium“as much as the phone: € 1,129 for the 8/256 GB version.

A price that, in 2021, few were able to afford to spend. Now, however, the Black Friday and on Amazon the Galaxy S21 + 5G can be bought at 844 euros (-285 euros, -25%). If you have been waiting for the right offer on this smartphone for months, then know that it has arrived.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G – 6.7 inch AMOLED display – 8/256 GB version