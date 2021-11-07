Black Friday starts early on Amazon: that’s when

The Black Friday approaches and Amazon it does not seem to have any intention of waiting for Friday 26 November to launch the offers: for this reason it has decided to propose the discounts ofEarly Black Friday Week 2021, which will leave tomorrow, November 8.

Amazon ready with the offers of the Early Black Friday Week 2021

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday will be respectively 26 and 27 November, but these days there are already several stores that have launched the first offers on tech products and more. Even Amazon is not willing to stand by and is ready with the offers of the Early Black Friday Week 2021, which will accompany us to the many other proposals of the following days.

For the moment we cannot provide you with any anticipation regarding the Android offers or the tech discounts that we will be able to find on Amazon from tomorrow, November 8, 2021, but we are sure that they will be particularly numerous. You can discover the best ones by following us in the coming days, also through our Telegram Prices.tech channel.

What do you expect from Amazon’s Early Black Friday Week 2021 initiative? Have you already put some products on your wish list or even in the cart hoping for a discount? Let us know yours in the usual box below. In the meantime, you can take a look at the offers already available on Amazon.

