Black Friday, there are those who say no and close the shops – Tempo Libero

Stop the day when everyone is running, to reflect on the fact that we need to consume less and better: start-ups and niche brands that are attentive to the environment openly take sides against Black Friday and do so with radical choices, such as closing shops in the days of crazy purchases or donating all proceeds to social projects.

Oway, the first professional cosmetics brand to replace plastic containers with glass and aluminum in 2013, has decided to close its physical and e-commerce stores for the whole of November 26th. The initiative is part of the “Don’t Black Out The Future” campaign, launched by the brand to reiterate that there is only one way to stop climate change and reduce our footprint on the planet: change shopping habits. What is more valuable between yet another discount and concretely supporting a project to help a small community? This is the question from which the streetwear brand started ANTIDOTE, which from 26 to 29 November – in the days of wild discounts ranging from Black Friday to Cyber ​​Monday – says no to offers that incentivize mere impulse consumption and devolves 100% of the net profits from the sale of its garments online to finance the production and delivery of customizable skateboards, as well as a course for young skaters, at the Haramba Skatepark, the park completed a few months ago by NGO Gaza Freestyle with the support of the Italian brand.

“Buy Less, Choose Well, Make it Last” is a thought by Vivienne Westwood that summarizes the idea of ​​a more sustainable consumption which is also inspired by Reborn Ideas, social commerce community of products made according to the principles of upcycling, recycling and creative recycling. The start up for a month launches a ‘Clean Friday’ daily: through all posts on Facebook it will in fact be possible to make a donation to The Ocean Cleanup, a foundation that develops technologies for removing plastic from the oceans. “With our Clean Friday – explains Maurizio Mazzanti, co-founder of Reborn Ideas – we want to bring concrete support to an important reality like The Ocean Cleanup and demonstrate that social networks can be an important tool in the dissemination of positive actions. network, before being a sum of algorithms, are the people who frequent them “. The no to Black Friday is a tradition at Freitag, a Swiss brand of bags made from recycled tarpaulins, which has been closing its online stores on November 26 for years, inviting its customers to exchange their used accessories instead. This year the brand also involved other brands kindred spirit like flamingos life, known for its vegan sneakers, which will close the doors of its online store; Secrid, inventor of the Cardprotector, which will offer customers a free repair service; the soap manufacturer Soeder inviting customers to try the refill; the pioneer of folding bicycles Brompton, which will offer free bicycle hire in England.