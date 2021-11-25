Black Friday Unieuro: follies with 44% discounts on smartphones and appliances

Offering bomb with license plate Unieuro which puts itself on par with Amazon (which will start with Warehouse Deals at 20%) at the starting grid represented by midnight Thursday 25 November. The store, in fact, continues its promotion Manà Manà Black Friday and, for just 24 hours starting at midnight today, it will offer thousands of 44% discount products.

Unieuro opens on actual Black Friday with double VAT NO

The Black Friday from Unieuro it gets particularly interesting even before reaching the fateful Friday. In a few hours, directly from the pages of the online platform – in fact – all users will be able to access more than advantageous discounts thanks to the 44% promo which will be active on over 1000 products. More precisely, the initiative will be structured with a 22% discount on most tech products and 44% on large and small appliances.

All the offers in the promotional initiative, however, are linked by a common thread. Users who want to access the promo (which discounts up to 44%) will have to spend at least € 299. With regard to the Unieuro initiative, some clarifications must be made. As can be seen from the promotional image, in fact, the offer was launched in all the stores of the brand, however it is not impossible that the online store (as often happens) will borrow the discounts available in the stores and start already at midnight today at crazy prices!

How to access the upcoming offers that, in all likelihood, will appear on the store? Nothing could be simpler, just access the website to consult all the Unieuro Black Friday offers which, starting from midnight, could suffer the long-awaited decline of 44%.

💰 Black Friday is coming with BEST OFFERS of the year from DO NOT LOSE: click for our unmissable guide and to discover the best deals!i.