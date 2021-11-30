Tech

Black Friday week best ever for the console in the United Kingdom – Nerd4.life

The week of the Black Friday it was the best ever for Nintendo Switch in the UK. Not only had it never sold so many units in seven days, it also turned out to be the best-selling console ever, as reported by Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz. The second in the standings was the Xbox Series S, but with a deep gap, apparently to understand.

The bundle most desired was the one that included Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

AND PS5 and Xbox Series X? Unfortunately, the usual stock problems have held them back a lot, so much so that Xbox Series S alone has sold more than PS5. In fact, the two most performing latest generation consoles continue to be very difficult to find in stores, real and virtual, and many potential buyers have therefore started looking elsewhere, as is normal for this to happen. Microsoft, given the success of the Xbox Series S, seems to be increasingly focusing on its cheaper console, as pointed out by Dring, while Sony just can’t keep up with the demand.

Dring also proposed a ranking of the best Nintendo Switch weeks in the UK:

  • Black Friday 2021:> 100,000
  • Black Friday 2019: ~ 100 000
  • Black Friday 2020:
  • Black Friday 2018:
  • Launch week: 80,000

