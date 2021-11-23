Black Friday: what it is and what its origins are – Chronicle

Rome, November 22, 2021 – This year Black Friday falls on November 26 and is the day dedicated to shopping at discounted prices, although the promotions have in many cases been running for a long time to last all week and beyond. Why precisely the November 26? The origins of Black Friday are American and in fact the day of discounted purchases falls on fourth Friday November, the day after Thanksgiving, the Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday would have been born even in the distant past 1621, when in Massachusetts, in the city of Plymouth, the pilgrim fathers gathered to thank God for the harvest. In the sixties. American traders started giving special discounts. Hence the ‘Black Friday’, because the shopkeepers filled out the accounting records indicating with the black pen the proceeds and with the red one the losses. However, there are also those who trace the ‘black’ back to traffic (and therefore the pollution) caused by motorists and the flow of people on the streets and in shops, attracted by the discounts that were made only that day.









In 1924, the day after Thanksgiving, the distribution chain Macy’s organized the first parade to celebrate the beginning of Christmas shopping, but it was only in the Eighties that Black Friday exploded in the United States, and then spread to other countries, including Italy, where initially only hi-tech products sold online were discounted . Black Friday, in fact, today marks the beginning of Christmas shopping, with very high discounts applied by the main chains, both online and in physical stores. The discounts cover all product categories: not only electronics, but also clothing, toys, up to lunches and dinners in restaurants. Black Friday is followed by the Cyber ​​Monday, or the Monday following the ‘black’ Friday, during which it is possible to take advantage of discounts relating to electronic products, in this case available only online.

Three suggestions from Aduc to make convenient purchases: compare the different offers, do not get caught up in the frenzy shopping, as there are discounts practically all year round, check where you buy, because if the product has a problem, enforcing one’s rights within the EU is simple, but it can become impossible outside.







