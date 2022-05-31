Black fringed dresses, Zara’s trend

Shawl dress: the most elegant fringed wrap dress

Carolina de Monaco and the embroidered shawl for guests

When in Mesopotamian times fringes made their star appearance as an ornament of the garments of the moment, no one would have imagined that their legacy would reach its peak in the famous 1920s, when the Charleston and cabarets flooded the cultural scene and clothing became with them to give greater life and visibility to the movements of their dances. What no one would have imagined would not be that they would come to impose themselves as one of the favorite details of fashionreinventing itself every year and coming up with proposals in different versions, with different colors and thicknesses.

Talking about fringes in 2022 is synonymous with talking about trends (and there are more than 25 reasons that prove they are a must have). If the two opposite currents of maximalism and minimalism can be seen equally on the horizon of fashion trends, fringes arrive this year in garments that navigate between exaggeration and absolute simplicity.

We have been able to see them on catwalks hand in hand with fashion firms such as Gucci or Coperni, on red carpets dressed by personalities such as Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival or Rossy de Palma at Cannes and, now, also in the urban styles of those who know the most about fashion.

The streets of the great fashion capitals have been showing for months that fringes would be the queen trend of 2022, but with a nuance: they are worn above all incorporated into black dresses. The little black dress compete this year with fringed dresses as the undisputed option in any wardrobe fashionist, beyond catwalks and fashion editors. The catwalks say it, the fashion consultants of the street style and, also, Zara confirms it.

The best-known firm of Inditex has launched among its proposals for the season a dress that promises to sell out in a matter of minutes. Is about a long black loose design with short sleeves and a “V” neckline that incorporates a combined opening in fringes on one of its sides, an elegant but very comfortable bet, which is already sweeping sales.

DR/ ZARA fringed tunic dress ZARA

zara.com.es €59.95

Although for the moment we have been able to see this option of Zara in outfits for day to day with flat shoes, it is also a perfect alternative to create a look as a guest, combined with some high heel sandalsyes and a bag matching The fringe dresses They are always a timeless ally of the wardrobe, but now the black ones are the ones that stand out as favorites. to wear on any occasion.

