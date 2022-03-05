Black History Month: Ten Latinos who have stood out for their contributions to the United States

At this time of year, when we celebrate Black History Month, it is important to remember that in the United States there are also many Latinos with African roots who have contributed significantly to the progress and development of this country in various spheres.

This population has not received the recognition it deserves due to several factors, including the fact that there are few statistics and studies on the subject. For years, the black population has been discriminated against in Latin America to the point of erasing it from its history.

Despite this denial, today we know that 25 percent of Latinos living in the United States identify themselves as Afro-Latino or Afro-descendant, according to a 2016 Pew Research Center survey.

Within this group there are thousands of people who have contributed their talent, effort and knowledge to the advancement of the American Union in areas ranging from music to literature, sports and activism. Here is a short list of some of the most recognized figures:

Celia Cruz

The extraordinary singer born in Cuba, and whose real name was Úrsula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alfonso, left a deep mark on the musical world of the United States and all the countries that had the fortune to listen to her. Born in 1924, Celia began her artistic career in cabarets in Havana and gained international fame when she became the vocalist of the Sonora Matancera, back in 1950. Fidel Castro’s arrival in power forced her to leave the island and take refuge in the United States. where he was part of the Fania All Stars group. After a long and fruitful career, she passed away in 2003 in New Jersey.

Damaso Perez Prado

Creator of the contagious rhythm known as the mambo, Dámaso Pérez Prado made legions of Caribbean music fans dance around the world. Originally from Matanzas, Cuba, this outstanding musician had the genius to add Afro-Cuban instruments, timpani and elements of jazz to the popular danzón genre. The success was immediate. In 1955, the “king of the mambo” was the first Latin artist to reach number one on the Billboard Chart in the United States with ‘Cherry Pink’ and ‘Apple Blossom White’. Pérez Prado, who was born in 1916, died in Mexico in 1989.

Soledad O’Brien

Considered by several organizations as one of the best journalists in the United States, Soledad O’Brien is the daughter of a Cuban and an Australian. Her brilliant work in the media has earned her multiple awards, including multiple Emmys. Among her most notable coverage is the one she did on the tsunami that hit Southeast Asia in 2004 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She was a CNN anchor for many years. She has also been a correspondent for Al Jazeera America and HBO. Since 2016 she is the host of the program ‘Matter of Fact Listening Tour’ in which she addresses social issues. Soledad was born in 2016 in New York and is also the president of Starfish Media Group, a production and distribution company that she founded in 2013 to promote the empowerment of women.

Felix “Tito” Trinidad

Born in 1973 in Puerto Rico, Felix “Tito” Trinidad began making boxing history at the age of 12, when he won five amateur championships. The charismatic Puerto Rican began boxing professionally in 1990 and, thanks to his incredible ability for this sport, he soon became a champion of the International Federation and the World Boxing Association. One of the fights for which he is most remembered is the one he won against Mexican-American Oscar de la Hoya in 1999, which made him the World Boxing Council champion. The event, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, was called “the fight of the millennium.” Trinidad finished his career in this tough sport with an impressive record: 42 wins, 3 losses and 35 wins per game. knock out.

Martina Arroyo

Born to a Puerto Rican father and an African-American mother, Martina Arroyo was born in Harlem in 1937. She is one of the first black singers to enter the elitist world of opera. She made her debut in 1958 at the prestigious Carnegie Hall and went on to perform on stages of international fame such as La Scala in Milan and the Vienna State Opera. Her powerful soprano voice enabled her to perform the leading roles of great classical music composers such as Verdi, Mozart and Puccini. In order to support the new generations of opera singers, she created the Martina Arroyo Foundation in 2003.

Pele

Regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, ‘King Pele”s real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento. He was born in Brazil on October 23, 1940 in a humble home, which forced him to work as a shoe shiner. However, his extraordinary ability to play soccer prevailed and in 1956, when he was only 15 years old, he managed to join one of the main Brazilian clubs in that sport: Santos de Sao Paulo. At the age of 17 he was already part of the Brazilian team, one of the best in the world, with which he won the world championship in Sweden in 1958. Throughout his career he managed to score more than a thousand goals, thanks to his extraordinary mastery of the ball and his accurate shots towards the goal. In the United States, he helped spread the love of soccer as he played for the New York Cosmos for two years, between 1975 and 1977, when he decided to retire from the sport.

Robert Clement

The name of this player has been forever inscribed in sports history because he is the first Latino inducted into the United States Baseball Hall of Fame. Roberto Clemente was born in 1934 in Puerto Rico. His passion for baseball opened the doors for him to join the Cangrejos de Santurce team, from the local league, when he was still a teenager and had just finished high school. His talent did not go unnoticed by agents looking for good players for the big leagues in the United States. In 1954 he signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he made an extraordinary career. One of the reasons why he is in the Hall of Fame is because he was the first Latino player to hit 3,000 hits. Unfortunately, she had a short life. He died at the age of 38 from a plane crash.

Zoe Saldana

Famous for her roles in major Hollywood productions, actress Zoe Saldaña is the daughter of a Dominican and a Puerto Rican. She was born in 1978 in New Jersey and spent her early childhood years in Queens. When she was just 9 years old, tragedy knocked on the doors of her home. Her father passed away and she had to move with her sisters to the Dominican Republic. It was here that she began to study dance. At the age of 17, she decided to return to the United States and try her luck in the world of acting. She began by playing small roles in New York plays, until establishing herself as a recognized actress. In 2000 she saw the fruits of her efforts by making her film debut with the movie ‘Center Stage’. Since then, her career has been steadily on the rise. Among the productions in which she has participated are ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Crossroads’, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Paul Lins

The famous Brazilian writer Paulo Lins was born on January 11, 1958 in Rio de Janeiro. He spent his early years in a favela located in the northeastern region of Brazil, which allowed him to observe firsthand the inequalities and deep racism that exist in Brazilian society. His command of the language and his taste for literature led him to write poems and contribute to local literature. Thanks to this, he was able to escape not only from poverty but also from the violence that characterizes the marginalized neighborhoods of Brazil. In 1986 he published his first book called About or sun. In 1995 he was awarded the Vitae Literature scholarship which allowed him to write his masterpiece: City of God. It is a novel that portrays the difficult life of children and young people who live in favelas in the midst of drug dealers and murderers. The play was so successful that, in 2002, the director Fernando Meirelles made a movie based on this novel. The film was also a resounding success. It received a Golden Globe Award nomination and four Oscar nominations.

Arturo Alfonso Shomburg

Although many people do not recognize the name of this activist, academic and historian, his work has been essential to publicize the contributions of the black community in the United States. Arturo Alfonso Shomburg was born in Puerto Rico in 1874 and at the age of 17 he went to live in New York. In the Big Apple, he began the titanic task of researching and disseminating the achievements of the black community in the United States, a topic that hardly anyone talked about. For that purpose he visited numerous bookstores, where he began to buy pamphlets, books, historical documents, speeches, works of art, prints, and newspapers. His work as a collector of all this material allowed him to lay the foundations for what is now the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York Public Library. In 1925 he published his best-known essay, The Negro Digs Up His Past (Black digs up his past). Schomburg passed away in 1938 at the age of 68 in Brooklyn.