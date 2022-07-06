Black Jaguar and White Tiger. Celebrities who donated to the feline sanctuary in Ajusco

Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamiltonthe singer Maluma and the actress Kristen Stewartare some of the celebrities who at the time gave donations to the sanctuary Black Jaguar-White Tiger.

The actions of serious edwarddirector of the site that gave shelter for felines seized from circuses and individuals, was what motivated various celebrities to get involved in the animal protection.

Eduardo Serio would have started the sanctuary with a jaguar he called “Cielo”.

Due to its actions for the benefit of wildlife, the place reached worldwide recognition and before the pandemic I received multiple international donations.

Behind the pandemic Videos circulated where it is observed that the cats had lost weight, did not have enough food and that they supposedly ate each other.

Contact with former local workers revealed the mistreatment and the conditions in which the animals lived.

“Money was coming in and it was not used for the animals. Their tails were ripped out due to hunger,” said a former worker.

Images out of context

Given the controversy generated by the images of the felines in deplorable conditions, the director of the place pointed out that the material broadcast was taken out of context.

“The issue of tails, they don’t eat tails. At night when they are in groups they bite each other, it’s not because of hunger. That’s what was taken out of context,” he said.

Protect sanctuary in Ajusco and rescue animals

At least 190 animals were secured in the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary, located in the Tlalpan mayor’s office, which was also under protection, where there were complaints of mistreatment and poor conditions for the protection of African and white lions, tigers, jaguars and pumas, spider monkeys and even donkeys.

After the operation, the lawyer for the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (Azcarm), Cristopher Estupiñan, asked the capital and federal authorities for a greater inspection, since clandestine animal pits are known in the interior.

The foregoing was established in the complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), after one of the former workers of the place narrated the conditions in which the felines were found.

In the complaint, of which a copy is available, you can see images of malnourished tigers and lions, some with exposed wounds on different parts of the body, in small cages.

It is also referred to Black Jaguar-White Tiger It does not have the permits and its owner, identified as Eduardo Mauricio, has asked for donations through videos for the alleged maintenance of the place, without this being reflected.

Despite the fact that the complaints filed by the litigant were federal, agents from the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) in the capital were responsible for securing the place for improper use of land.

On the property located on Carretonco street, in the neighborhood San Miguel AjuscoInsurance seals were placed for violations of land use and animal abuse of domestic fauna.

Around 60 members of the SSC participated, providing perimeter security, conducting preventive and reconnaissance patrols in the vicinity of the site, where the ministerial proceedings were carried out.

Although Profepa indicated that 190 felines were recovered, the Ministry of Citizen Security reported that there were 177, in addition to 17 monkeys, four dogs, two coyotes and two donkeys that were found on the site, of which Brigade personnel were instructed of Animal Surveillance protect the dogs and donkeys that were in conditions of mistreatment.

Profepa will be the body that, after the pertinent studies and analyses, determines the destination and the conditions of transfer and protection of the wild and exotic fauna located on the property.

Meanwhile, the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico indicated that it will be in charge of the rescue, containment, transfer, management, rehabilitation and protection of the felines.

They will be taken to zoos

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reported that the recovered specimens will be received in zoos.

There was an assurance from the prosecution, the animals are under review, they are going to be taken to zoos, normally it happens like this, Profepa first takes the animals into their hands and then locates a place where they can recover and recover, “he said.

The president of the capital affirmed that veterinarians review the state of health of felines, while specifying that the General Directorate of Zoos analyzes which place would be the appropriate space to take wild animals.

He indicated that the General Director of Zoos is reviewing the situation to find the best place for the animals to recover.

