Black Jaguar-White Tiger case: What happened?

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) found in the Ajusco property in the Tlalpan mayor’s office, graves with alleged remains of felines that could belong to lions and tigers sacrificed from the Black Jaguar-White Tiger foundation.

According to Foro TV, the legal team of the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (Azcar) extended the complaint against Eduardo Serio, director of the Black Jaguar -White Tiger foundation for crimes against wildlife.

It should be noted that in the 30-hectare plot there were 311 animals in 2018, and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) found only 200 animals.

Donors

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, singer Maluma and actress Kristen Stewart are some of the celebrities who once donated to the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary.

the shrine

The actions of Eduardo Serio, director of the site that gave shelter to felines seized from circuses and individuals, was what motivated various celebrities to get involved in the protection of animals.

Eduardo Serio would have started the sanctuary with a jaguar he called “Cielo”.

For its actions for the benefit of wildlife, the place achieved worldwide recognition and before the pandemic received multiple international donations.

However, after the pandemic, videos circulated where it is observed that the cats had lost weight, did not have enough food and that they supposedly ate each other.

That is why members of Azcar denounced the events.