Black Legends, the Musical, from Aretha Franklin to Beyoncé at the Bobino Theater

Bobino Theater
From September 29, 2022 to January 8, 2023

Desire to escape ? Need to reconnect to life through music? Black Legends offers you a life-saving shot of good soul, gospel, motown, disco, funk, hip hop and R&B vibes…

On stage, the artists retrace a century of Afro-American music through 37 mythical paintings that resonate with history. From Cab Calloway to Beyonce, passing by Ray Charles, Otis Redding, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin and Withney Houston. The scenes follow one another at a crazy pace, in a whirlwind of 200 costumes. The 6 musicians are in a trance, the 14 singers are dancing with all their soul… And the audience is possessed by the groove. Because that’s the golden age of Soul Music. Concentrate of energy!

Black Legends is the finest tribute to Afro-American music, a hymn to love and difference. Get your ticket for the Soul Train live…

BOBINO THEATER – 75014
from September 29, 2022
Thursday to Saturday at 9 p.m., Sunday at 5 p.m. – From €29 to €78

Published on September 8, 2022 at 1:55 p.m.

