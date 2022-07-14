Black Mirror 6: Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara in the cast

New actors have joined the cast of the new season of “ black-mirror ”, the Netflix anthology series that is currently in production.

Sources say the new recruits are Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. They will appear in three episodes and others will appear in the other episodes of season 6. Indeed, this one will have more episodes if the fifth season only had three, including Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus in the cast.

Zazie Beetz came to public prominence thanks to her role as Van in “Atlanta,” the FX comedy-drama that also saw appearances by Donald Glover and LaKeith Stanfield.

Paapa Essiedu, meanwhile, has appeared in Sky’s ‘Gangs of London’ and ‘The Lazarus Project’. Josh Hartnett caused a stir in Sky Atlantic’s ‘The Fear Index’ last year and will star in Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Oppenheimer’ next year.

‘Breaking Bad’ star Aaron Paul recently appeared on the final season of HBO’s ‘Westworld’ where he co-starred Caleb Nichols, while Kate Mara starred in ‘Call Jane’, one of the hit movies. Sundance Film Festival.

In addition, Danny Ramirez was recently seen in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Des étoiles à midi” and will next star in “Look Both Ways”, while Danish actress Clara Rugaard has played a role in “The Rising”, the Sky series. Auden Thornton starred Lucy Damon in ‘This Is Us’, the NBC series and Anjana Vasan was revealed in ‘We Are Lady Parts’.

Originally, “Black Mirror” was broadcast on the British channel Channel 4 where it had two seasons before passing into the hands of the streaming giant and attracting a global audience.