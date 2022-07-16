Black Mirror: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, … the cast of the new season is becoming clearer

The “Black Mirror” series is preparing its big comeback on television. And the American site Variety has just unveiled a first list of personalities who will appear in the new episodes of this season 6.

A prestigious list. Last May, the American site Variety revealed that a season 6 of the British series “Black Mirror” – which is broadcast today on Netflix – was in preparation. This new chapter is now said to have gone into production, and the first names to join the cast have started to leak.

Thus, the Variety site announces the presence of Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2), Paapa Essiedu (I may destroy you), Josh Hartnett (An angry man), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, Westworld), Kate Mara (A Teacher ), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton (This is Us), or even Anjana Vasan (Killing Eve) in the cast.

All will be spread over three episodes, specifies the American site. However, it is important to note that this season 6 will have more than 3 episodes (we do not know the exact number at the moment), and that other announcements concerning the casting are expected.

Airing on Netflix in 2019, season 5 of “Black Mirror” consisted of three episodes starring Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus.

The new batch of episodes will be helmed by original series creator Charlie Booker, in association with Annabel Jones, through their production company Broke and Bones who signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in July 2020.