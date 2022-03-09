Black Monday for the markets: European stock markets peak, increases in commodities

Black Monday for European stock exchanges, which started the week with a huge drop. The general economic situation, already in great difficulty in recent months, has unfortunately only worsened after the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In fact, the weight of the war that is taking place in Ukraine and of the sanctions against Russia on European markets is evident.

European stock exchanges at peak

After a small rise recorded on March 2nd, European stocks continue to sink, and this morning they opened the week strong. lost. Already from the first exchanges, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.81% to 6,930.60 points. Also bad was Frankfurt, with the Dax down 3.63% to 12,618.95, Paris, which lost 2.72%, reaching 5,896.95 points, and Milan, where the Ftse Mib scored -3.27. %. Sold 1.95% to 22,027 points. Amsterdam recorded -2% and Madrid -3.9%. Banks (-5.9%), as well as cars (-5%) and utilities (-3.7%), collapsed, as reported by the main press agencies. Up to now, energy is holding up (+ 3%). As regards the exchange rate situation, the euro continues to lose against the dollar: 1.0871 against 1.091, the figure recorded last Friday.

As regards the asian stock exchanges, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 3.9%, to 21,057.63 points, while in China the Shanghai Composite index lost 2.17%. at 3,372.86 points. The Shenzhen Composite index fell by 2.70%, and in Tokyo the Nikkei 225 index fell 2.94%, to 25,221.41. Topix also fell 2.76% to 1,794.03.

In the middle of the morning, negative values ​​continued on all European stock exchanges: Dax at -1.28, with 12,927.57 points; Cac 40 at -0.89, with 6007.78 points; Ibex 35 at -0.59, with 7675.10 points; Smi at -1.41, with 11,141.36 points. Ftse Mib is at -0.25, with 22,407.92 points. Black day also for Dow Jones (-0.53, 33,614.80 points) and Nasdaq (-1.66, 13,313.44 points).

Improvements in the afternoon, but black Monday remains

In the very early hours of the afternoon, negative values ​​were confirmed on all European stock exchanges. Specifically, DAX, the Frankfurt stock exchange, recorded 12,983.18 points with -0.85%; Cac 40, Paris stock exchange, 6021.18 points, with -0.67%; Ibex 35, Madrid stock exchange, 7690.60 points, with -0.39%, SMI, Swiss stock index, scored 11.130.65 points, with -1.50%. The London Stock Exchange FTSE 100, on the other hand, 6975.73 points, with -0.16%. Better Ftse Ebthe Borsa Italiana stock index, with 22,435.49 points and -0.13%.

In general, after the decline of more than 4% at the beginning of the day recorded in all European markets, the losses generally decreased as the hours went by. To affect the news of a new negotiation between Russia and Ukraine. At 15:30 there were improvements for Cac 40, Ftse Mib and Ibex 35, up respectively by + 0.52%, + 0.69% and + 0.44%. On the other hand, the London stock exchange was not good (-0.15%). Growth in the European sectors of Technology (+ 3.2%), Oil & Gas (+ 1.49%), Travel (+ 1.07%) and Media (+ 0.83%). The Dax also rose, with 13,111.46 points and + 0.13%.

The registrations of 16:00 have reconfirmed the negative trend. Dax scored 12,914.24 points with -1.38%, Cac 40 6020.21 points with -0.68%, Ftse Mib 22,341.97 points with -0.55%, Ibex 35 7675.00 points with -0 , 59%, Smi 11,198.26 points with -0.90%. London’s FTSE 100, -0.18%. Bad for Asian stock markets, which closed the day in the red. Tokyo was down by 2.94%, Hong Kong -3.4%, Shanghai -2.2%, Shenzhen -2.9%, Seoul -2.3% and Mumbai -2.2%. Dow Jones instead recorded 33,239.79 points, with -1.12%, and Nasdaq 13,136.79 (-1.33%).

Starting at the end of the day, European stock exchanges continued to show minus. The lists have actually recovered ground, but the values ​​have remained in decline. At the first readings at 5pm, Dax scored 12,899.91 points (-1.49%) Cac 40 6015.84 points (-0.76%), Ftse Mib 22,306.53 points (-0.71%), Ibex 35 7679 , 50 points (-0.54%) and Smi 11,190.68 points (-0.97%). London Stock Exchange Records -0.13%

Focus on Piazza Affari

After the 6.2% “thud” recorded last Friday, the worst figure in Europe, Piazza Affari started the first session of the week with a sharp decline. The Ftse Mib index, data from the first survey, scored a -2.03% at 22,007 points, while the Ftse All Share lost 2.25% to 223,977 points. Ftse Star also dropped, losing 3.27% to 48.978 points. Tim collapsed once again, down 9.21%, followed by Banca Mediolanum, Banca Generali, Azimut, Pirelli, Poste Italiane, Moncler and Unipol. In Piazza Affari, banks are mainly sold, probably just for one insecurity relating to the crisis with Russia: Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Bpm lost more than 8%, B by 7%. Male Unicredit. All stocks overall are down, with the exception of Tenaris, Leonardo and Saipem.

During the morning, Leonardo (+ 2.09%) and Tenaris (+ 11.17%), but also Snam (+ 0.35%), Eni (+ 1.2%) and Tim (+ 2.44%). Stellantis, several times in volatility, fell by 7.48%. Unicredit (-6.49%), Bper Banca (-6.6%), Banco Bpm (-6.18%), Mediobanca (-6.18%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (-5.20%) were also down. At 11:30, the Ftse Mib recorded a decline of -2.46, to 21,899.36 points, the Ftse All Share -2.63, to 23,883.75 points and the Ftse Star -3.02 to 49,105.53 points.

At 13:20, the Ftse Mib recorded -0.50 to 22.352.16 points. Ftse All Share -0.74, to 24,349.06 points and the Ftse Star -1.89 to 49,675.39 points. Best blue chips Tenaris (+ 12.38%), Telecom Italia (+ 4.25%) and Leonardo (+ 3.73%). Among the worst Stellantis (-4.76%), Banco bpm (-3.95%) and Exor (-3.42%).

In the early afternoon, Ftse Mib recorded 22,452.47 (-0.06%), Ftse All Share 24,470.09 points (-0.24%) and Ftse Star 50,031.68 points (-1.19%). Best blue chips Tenaris (+ 12.25%), Telecom italia (+ 6.33%) and Cnh industrial (+ 4.12%). Worst Stellantis (-4.40%), Banco bpm (-3.79%) and Bper bank (-3.21%).

Over the hours, the situation in Piazza Affari reported improvements: Ftse Mib recorded 22,670.86 points and a + 0.92% and Ftse All Share 24,700.78 points with a + 0.70%. Tenaris (+ 9.35%), Prysmian (+ 6.09%) and Telecom Italia (+ 4.97%) did well among the best blue chips. The registrations at 4 pm reconfirmed the negative sign, with Ftse Mib at -0.50%, Ftse All Share at -0.60 and Ftse Star at -1.31. Telecom Italia among the worst blue chips (-6.57%) e Unicredit (-5.80%). Tenaris (+ 13.16%), Eni (+ 5.27%) and Prysmian (+ 4.76%) hold up.

Still negative at 5 pm. Ftse Mib scored 22,265.55 points (-0.89%), Ftse All Share 24,284.60 points (-1.00%) and Ftse Star 49,914.08 (-1.42%). The best blue chips Tenaris (13.51%), Leonardo (5.93%) and Eni (4.82%), while among the worst Unicredit (-6.36%) Stellantis (-6.15%) and Banco bpm (-5.97%).

Oil and gas skyrocket, commodity blaze

The prices of raw materials increased on the markets. Specifically, Brent oil rose to 123.48 dollars a barrel (+ 6.29%), while the WTI rose to 123.16 dollars (+ 6.47%), while natural gas even surpassed the 300 euros per Mwh in Europe. The price of diesel also increased. As for gas, in Amsterdam the prices initially reached 335 euros per MWh (+ 74%), before falling to 265 euros. In London it reached 795 pence at the Mmbtu, then dropped to 624 pence.

The price of gold, considered a safe haven asset, also increased. There is talk of $ 2,000 an ounce (+ 1.73%). There were also increases for nickel (+ 16%), aluminum (+ 3.6%) and copper (+ 3%), and palladium (+ 14%). At the end of the morning, gold was trading at 1,985 dollars an ounce (+ 0.73%).

With gas and oil prices rising, there has been a real flare-up in commodity prices. Prices of wheat and palm oil have taken off. Wheat, in particular, has peaked in 14 years. As an example, Chicago wheat futures rose as much as 7.5% to $ 12.59 per bushel. Corn was up 2.7%, and soy by 2.1%. Palm oil recorded a + 5.19%.

Closing down for the European stock exchanges

At the end of a very tense session, all European stock exchanges closed with a general decline. Investor uncertainty remains high. In the morning we witnessed a real flare-up of gas and oil, which maintained high values ​​throughout the day.

As regards the main stock exchanges, a Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib closed at 22,160.28 points (-1.36%), Ftse All Share at 26,845.19 points (-1.34%), Ftse Star at 49,792.95 (-1.66%). Among the main securities, banks suffered the most: Unicredit -5.59%, Banco Bpm -5.39% and Intesa Sanpaolo -2.80%. On the other hand, Tenaris + 13.3% and Leonardo + 6.50%. Male Stellantis, -6.40%.

The Cac40 scored -1.31%, while in Frankfurt the Dax40 lost 1.98%. A minus sign also for Ibex 35 (-0.99%) and Smi (-0.84%). The London Stock Exchange is -0.03%.