Black October for the car in Italy, registrations down by 35% on 2020

A black October for the car, with just over one hundred thousand registrations in Italy, 35.7% less than in October 2020. A heavy contraction, with a loss of over a third of the market, mainly due to the supply crisis of semiconductors and the shortage of models available, with slowdowns in car deliveries to dealerships that have been going on for months. «If in the next two months it were determined, how highly it is

probable, a decline similar to that of October, the Italian car market would close 2021 with 1.4 million registrations, 25.3% less than 2019 “is the forecast of the Centro Studi Promotor directed by Gian Primo Quagliano.

Almost all dealers, as revealed by Promotor’s latest economic survey, declared that they had stocks of new cars that were absolutely insufficient to meet demand, with 80% of respondents looking for negative results in the coming months. The global loss, points out Unrae, is equal to almost 360 thousand cars in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

In this very complicated context, all the main car brands are marking time in October with substantial drops in the face of some exceptions represented for example by Hyunday which grows in the month by 7.2% or Dr, from constant volumes of Smart up to double-digit percentages of luxury brands such as Tesla. They contain the damages Porche, Kia and Dacia. Considering the results of the entire period, from January to October, the minus signs are few. Among these is the loss of a third of volumes by Alfa Romeo, .. Fiat gets away with an increase in registrations of 14%, Peugeot by 12% against a drop in registrations of 5.8% recorded by Renault compared to the black year of Covid. Sales of Smart models and niche brands such as Tesla and Dr.

Among the secondary effects of this situation, as the operators point out, there are the repercussions on actual sales prices, which are seen as growing by 54% of dealers, in addition to the significant impact also on the demand for used cars, chosen by one side. of potential car buyers who have not found new cars on the market. In the first half of the year, second-hand sales had had a positive trend, then starting from July the inventories proved insufficient to cope with the growing demand.

The shortage of new cars has in fact also contained the pressure on incentives, both for “on tap” cars and for traditional models with emissions between 61 and 135 grams of CO2 per kilometer. As of November 2nd, the residual funds situation for green cars recorded an availability of 9.1 million and 9.3 million for traditional cars. Funds of 38.9 million remain to support the second-hand market.