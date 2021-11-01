black on white, the study that rewrites the history of the pandemic – Libero Quotidiano

World

black on white, the study that rewrites the history of the pandemic

There are over 5 million victims of Covid all over the world. The official data comes from Johns Hopkins, an American university that has been a reference point on the numbers of the pandemic from the beginning. To be precise, the deaths related to the virus are 5,001,817 compared to 246,811,481. The United States continues to have the highest number of confirmed deaths: over 745,000 people have lost their lives due to Covid, followed by Brazil with 607,000 and India with about 450,000.

In Europe, on the other hand, the countries where mortality is highest are those of the East. This phenomenon is explained by the fact that in those areas only 30% of the population has been vaccinated: it is therefore normal that with such low coverage, combined with the advent of the “bad season” in which it is colder and you live more indoors, the virus still manages to wreak havoc. In countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia, over 100 people per million die on average due to Covid.

A huge difference with Italy, which instead is keeping the epidemiological situation under control, especially from the point of view of hospitalizations and deaths: thanks to the vaccine, which has reached over 80% of the population with the two doses, erecting a barrier that for now is holding up well . In Italy, as in other countries with a high rate of vaccinated, lethality is at least 5 times lower per million inhabitants.

