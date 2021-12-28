Black Panther 2 and Across the Spider-Verse are the most anticipated films of ’22 for Fandango

Andare the most anticipated films of 2022, Robert Pattinson with his Batman and The Rock with Black Adam the most wanted “debuts”.

A few days ago we reported the Top Ten of the most anticipated films of 2022 drawn up based on the preferences of registered IMDb users (FIND IT AT THIS LINK).

Now we can also report the various rankings of the most anticipated films and performances drawn up by Fandango, the famous pre-sale platform for cinema tickets active in North America. Before moving on to the various charts, we also point out the investigation made by Fandango on the subject of cinema experience. The site, in the first three weeks of December, asked a sample of people who during 2021 went to the cinema at least once to see a film, what their prospects are for 2022 and the following emerged:

94% want to go to the cinema more often in 2022 than they did in 2021

89% felt gratified to see new releases in theaters in 2021

88% are excited by the 2022 movie line-up

86% chose Action / Adventure as their favorite genre picked

80% hope to see five or more films on the big screen in 2022

70% aim to see a movie on a premium screen (IMAX style so to speak, ed.) Whenever possible

The top ten of the most anticipated blockbusters

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

3. The Batman

4. Thor: Love and Thunder

5. Jurassic World: Dominion

6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

7. Avatar 2

8. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

9. Top Gun: Maverick

10. Mission: Impossible 7

The most anticipated action / adventure (non cinecomic) films

1. Jurassic World: Dominion

2. Avatar 2

3. Top Gun: Maverick

4. Mission: Impossible 7

5. Uncharted

The most anticipated family films

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

2. Pixar’s Lightyear

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru

4. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The most anticipated horror

1. Halloween Ends

2. Scream

3. Jordan Peele’s Nope

4. Orphan: First Kill

5. The Black Phone

The most anticipated performances of returning actors with characters already played

1. Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

2. Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

3. Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder

4. Zoe Saldana, Avatar 2

5. Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The most anticipated performances of actors grappling with characters never played before

1. Robert Pattinson, The Batman

2. Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam

3. Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder

4. Issa Rae, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

5. Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

