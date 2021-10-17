Black Panther 2: Rihanna’s name ticks off and fans go crazy with joy

Among the names of the actors who will be part of the cast of “Black Panther 2“Also appeared that of Rihanna: the singer could therefore act alongside the protagonists, in the sequel to the Marvel film. The start of filming of the film has been set for July of the 2021 and the singer’s fans on social media are literally crazy with joy.

In addition to the highly anticipated new album, the artist now also has this film project in the pipeline. On the web there are hypotheses about the possible role that he could play, but in any case it was enough to know that he will be part of the cast to make all the fans happy.

Rihanna should flank Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke And Angela Bassett which will return in the sequel. Marvel has not yet revealed how Black Panther 2 will do without the protagonist T’Challa, as it has already announced that it has no intention of digitally replicating Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on August 28th.

In any case, it will not be Rihanna’s first time in front of the camera: in 2012in fact, he made his big screen debut in the science fiction film “Battleship“, Then he should also have participated in”Fast & Furious 6”, But in the end she had to give up due to her musical commitments and the part destined for her was then assigned to Rita Ora. Between 2017 and 2018 Riri then participated in two other films, “Valerian and the city of a thousand planets” And “Ocean’s 8“. In the TV series “Bates MotelInstead, she got the part of the protagonist.

Rihanna, in short, is now an actress in all respects but fans continue to hope for her return to the music scene as well. Recently the singer asked them to be patient: “I’m always working on new music – he said – Just because I haven’t released an album in a few years doesn’t mean I’m not working on it. I won’t release new music just because people want it. I will make it worth the wait, and it will be worth it“. The last record dates back to four years ago, so it is possible that in the 2021, in addition to the film, the new album.