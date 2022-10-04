“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” presented its emotional trailer with the loss of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, a new heroine is born with Shuri

Marvel Studios released the emotional trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. The second part of the story will tell from the loss of T’Challa and the rise of Shuri, as a new heroine.

Directed again by Ryan Coogler (“Creed: heart of champion”), the second part of the franchise will pay tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, protagonist of the saga and who died in August 2020. At that time he was 43 years old and was fighting colon cancer since 2016, which he never made public and continued with his profession.

This second part will be, as we said, focused on the character of Letitia Wrightwhile also bringing the return of its original cast led by Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

In addition, they will have their incorporation to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe for its acronym in English and as the set of movies and series connected to each other is known) Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the villain that we see for the first time in the preview; and of Dominic Thorne like Ironheart.

Thorne’s presence will complement that of the group of young new avengers who have been making their appearance in the productions: Florence Pugh as Yelena Belnova, Xochitl Gomez as América Chávez, Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and more.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens on November 10 in Argentine cinemas.