black prophecy and global chaos, an extreme scenario – Libero Quotidiano





Mirko Molteni 01 November 2021

At the conference G20 in Rome witnessed predictable statements on the climate and the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the video intervention by Chinese President Xi Jinping. “The Red Emperor” used the conference to advertise business with China as a “guarantee of development for all”, adding that “developed countries must lead by example” on pollution. And it is known that China, for convenience, still considers itself “developing”. Caustic in commenting on the situation is the American strategy expert Edward Luttwak, who already a few days ago, in a conference at the Luiss Business School in Rome, had criticized the pro-Chinese propaganda: «The only place in the West where the Chinese have great social influence is Italy. Chinese propaganda relies on people like Romano Prodi, who sells millions of books in China, Massimo D’Alema, Giovanni Tria. Everyone goes on television to praise China ». And he added: «Romano Prodi works for the Chinese. Find me another former prime minister who works for the Chinese. ‘





Don’t you think this G20 is leaving the world as you found it?

«The G20 is a gathering of great powers and beggars to give the illusion that something will be done to solve the great world problems, but it will lead to nothing. Each power speaks for itself, but all together do not get along. We already think of the example of the G7 or the G8, with 7-8 countries that have never been able to collaborate against Islamic terrorism. Let alone how 20 countries can emerge from a summit with a coherent and unanimous policy. It is a facade to show poor countries that stronger countries care about them. But it’s an empty box. Or rather, in reality the G20 creates for the Municipality of Rome an opportunity for visibility and economic induced. From this point of view, perhaps in Rome they hope, one day or another, to host not a G20, but a G69 ».



Moreover, if you read the G20 as a preparatory for the COP26 climate conference underway until November 12, China’s stumbling block is already dismantling everything. What do you think?

«China is the biggest polluter in the world and wants to continue to be so, not giving up coal, so much so that it gets it abroad. In recent years, a lot of coal had been imported from Australia, for affordable costs compared to that extracted in China. But since autumn 2020 it has refused to buy Australian coal, demanding, with blackmail, that Australians close their Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which has warned the Canberra government of the dangers of the embrace with Beijing. Beijing then hosts Canberra investigations into the origins of the Covid-19 virus and the regime’s responsibilities. Without Australian coal, there was insufficient electricity generation in China, leading to blackouts. So the Chinese make up for it by reopening coal mines in Inner Mongolia, importing more from Russia and giving up a bit on the purchasing embargo with Australia ”.



Do the Chinese think they can do, and impose, what they want thanks to the commercial network, primarily the New Silk Road, with which they are harnessing the world?

“The Chinese plan to establish economic hegemony over the world is doomed to fail for a very simple reason. They kick people. With the grumpy attitude of their communist regime, the Chinese are quarreling with many nations ».

So can China’s strength turn out to be a “paper tiger”, Mao would have said, if the others decide together to hinder it?

“It is not the US State Department that is forging international alliances aimed at containing China, as they think in Beijing. It is the Chinese rulers who, with their way of doing things, intimidate many countries and provoke the emergence of such alliances. Those Italian politicians who work for Beijing’s interests continue to believe that China can produce anything with very high technology. It’s not true. The Chinese know how to make socks and cars, perhaps airplanes, when they don’t copy, but in advanced electronics they import most of the microchips and semiconductors from Taiwan ”.