Black proto-drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

Introduced in World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion when Phase 1the Black Proto Drake is a mount rewarding players for successfully obtaining one of the temporary feats of strength obtainable in Naxxramas. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

How to get the Black Proto-drake in WotLK Classic?

The Black Proto-Drake is one of the first two mounts rewarded for completing “Hero’s Glory” achievements in raids. It is available to players who venture into Naxxramas, Eye of Eternity, and Obsidian Sanctum in 25-player mode and manage to earn the achievement. Glory of the Raid Raider (25 player).

Attention : This achievement remains available beyond Phase 2, however the Black Proto-Drake will not be available after Phase 1 in the same way as the achievement There will be more than one awarding the title “ the Immortal “!

Obtaining it is generally not particularly complex, these three raids being generally rather weak and very accessible. The most formidable of them is of course There will be more than onean achievement requiring you to defeat all bosses in Naxxramas without a single player dying during any of the boss encounters (not trash mobs) in a single Raid ID.

If you covet this mount, you will still need to work on getting a total of 17 achievements on multiple bosses from the first three raids of the expansion. Some are not necessarily very obvious, while others are so simple that you will probably do them without even realizing it.

Here is the list of achievements required to obtain this meta achievement as well as their estimated difficulty for a WoW player in 2022:

There will be more than one Naxxramas (25) Very difficult Few are devoted (25 players) Naxxramas (25) Easy Beat it soundly (25 players) The stitched up Construction District Naxxramas (25) Very easy Substraction (25 players) Thaddius Construction District (Naxxramas 25) Easy And it’s a shock! (25 players) Thaddius Construction District (Naxxramas 25) Easy The Merry Widow (25 players) Grand Widow Faerlina Arachnid Quarter Naxxramas (25) Easy Arachnophobia (25 players) Maexxna Arachnid Quarter Naxxramas (25) Easy The dance of safety (25 players) Heigan the Impure Plague District Naxxramas (25) Easy Until death ensues (25 players) The Four Horsemen military quarter Naxxramas (25) Easy The hundred club (25 players) Sapphiron Naxxramas Summit Naxxramas (25) Very easy We never have enough (25 players) Kel’Thuzad Naxxramas Summit Naxxramas (25) Medium The Defeat of the Spellweaver (25 players) Malygos The Eye of Eternity (25) Very easy A little nothing (25 players) Malygos The Eye of Eternity (25) Easy The repression of the scions (25 players) Malygos The Eye of Eternity (25) Very easy (DPS) Medium (Tank) Very difficult (Healer) (personal achievement) eternity behind you (25 players) Malygos The Eye of Eternity (25) Easy Volcanic eruption (25 players) sartharion Obsidian Sanctum (25) Very easy (personal achievement) The Twilight Chronicles (25 players) sartharion Obsidian Sanctum (25) Very easy

Black Proto-Drake Appearance