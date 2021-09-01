Black spaghetti with Prosecco in honor of Penelope Cruz

D.tomorrow, Wednesday 1 September, will start at Lido di Venezia the 78th edition of the International Film Festival. Also this year the event will be accompanied at the table by gourmet dishes by the chef from Treviso Tino Vettorello, patron of the “Biennale Terrace“, the exclusive location located in front of the red carpet, the gastronomic heart of the Festival.

Directors, actors, producers, opinion leaders and an audience of enthusiasts meet at the “Terrazza Biennale” for moments of relaxation, work, interviews, parties and gala evenings. The chef Tino Vettorello, who has been managing this for more than 13 years restaurant, knows the needs well, i tastes and the greedy secrets of many international interpreters who love hers kitchen and the Italian cuisine in particular, such as George Clooney to which Tino dedicated the famous dish “Rombo alla Clooney”, or Vasco Rossi conquered with the dish “L’orata reckless” and again the “Journey to the South” dedicated to Lady Gaga, the American singer who has Sicilian origins.

Tino Vettorello’s black spaghetti with Prosecco

A dish of land and sea to enhance the Mediterranean cuisine

«This year – declared Tino Vettorello – I want to pay homage to the beauty Mediterranean of Penelope Cruz and her magnetic smile dedicating a plate of mine to her. My idea was born from the desire to create a very suggestive Mediterranean dish: one spaghetti with cuttlefish ink with Prosecco, eggs of salmon, escape marinated, bisque scampi aria, chanterelles and red Tropea onion in sour. A dish that represents the beauty of Mediterranean cuisine between Italian and Venetian, sea and land excellence. I’m sure a dish like this will make her smile and will remain an indelible memory of this beautiful edition of the Venice Film Festival “.

Tino Vettorello chooses the highest quality products for his creations Dop And Igp that give life to recipes unique ones inspired by the enhancement of our BelPaese and above all of its land of origin: the Veneto. Of his art, Tino says: «In the kitchen I love to experiment and seek the essence of taste, I like to define myself as a chef who transforms raw materials into food, who uses imagination and technique to tell a journey through a dish. Savoring and choosing the product you can create unique recipes and unforgettable “.

Loading... Advertisements

Penelope Cruz

At the Venice Film Festival all the restaurants of chef Tino Vettorello implement the measures provided for by the protocols for anti Covid-19 procedures and operate with the utmost respect for the rules to ensure total safety for customers.

Tino Vettorello chef and entrepreneur of Venetian catering

The career of chef Tino Vettorello begins in Treviso in the 80s, with the direction of some important restaurants and the opening of his ” At the Ferry“. Then it is the turn, with the support of the Cà Foscari University, of”Veniceat“. The latest locations seen by Tino Vettorello on the command deck lead us to the” Villa Soligo “restaurant inside the Luxury Hotel Villa Soligo in the province of Treviso and to Jesolo at the” Michelangelo-Tino “restaurant in Cortellazzo.

For over ten years, Vettorello has been successfully dealing with the creation and management of refined projects of international catering, like the one for the Venice International Film Festival, for Olympic Games Sochi Winter, for the World Cup di Nuoto di Roma, to name a few. Among the guests of Vettorello in Venice, James Franco, George Clooney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Caine, are just some of the international names who wanted to savor the Chef’s gastronomic creations, to which are also added many names of the Italian star system, such as Monica Bellucci, Valeria Golino, Carlo Verdone, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Vasco Rossi and many others.

He has also signed dishes and recipes for important national brands, including Tortelli with Radicchio Rosso Tardivo IGP from Treviso and walnuts for Fini.