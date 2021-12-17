black sums and tax evasion – Corriere.it

The complaint presented to the Buenos Aires court concerns the companies Work Marketing Football, Wanda Nara Cosmetics and the Wanda brand: there is talk of black figures and tax evasion

No couple crisis, no gossip. Now Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara are involved in a tax scandal. As argued by the Argentine media, the company founded by the spouses, Work Marketing Football Srl, was accused of money laundering, institutional violence and structural corruption. According to what has been learned, the complaint comes from Fernando Miguez, owner of the Fundacion por la Paz y el Cambio Climatico de Argentina. Not over here. Because the document, presented to the Buenos Aires court, attests that money laundering would involve also other activities of clothing, the Wanda brand and Wanda Nara Cosmetics.

According to what is read on the document in question, the company of the two would have the objective of housing monetary funds following the sporting activity of a partner, then used to allow any funds to the market of black capital obtained outside of any contractual agreement, it is thought to avoid international tax disbursements. This practice would be common among those who carry out their activity within the international sports regime, who would receive their salary divided into money by wire transfers and a percentage in the black and thus proceed to money laundering to then turn into genuine income that can be demonstrably over time as it is of legal origin. Icardi and Wanda Nara (she turned 35 on 9 December, celebrated in Buenos Aires without her husband, engaged with PSG) put behind them the marriage crisis, which began in mid-October due to Maurito’s alleged betrayal with Eugenia Suarez.