Black tide in Mauritius, 20 months in prison for the captain of the ship – Mondo

The captain of the Japanese freighter Mv Wakashio, who ran aground on a coral reef on the southeastern coast of Mauritius in July 2020, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, dispersing about 4,000 tons of oil and thus causing the worst disaster. never occurred in the Indian Ocean. Mauritian judge Ida Dookhy Rambarrun imposed the same sentence on the first officer. Three sailors engaged in the remediation of the oil spill lost their lives by overturning with their tugboat.

In issuing the sentence, the Port-Louis court took into consideration the fact that “both defendants pleaded guilty and apologized,” said magistrate Ida Dookhy Rambarrun. The ship’s captain, Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, admitted drinking during a party on board, and together with his first officer, Hitihanillage Subhoda Janendra Tilakaratna, was found guilty of “endangering safe navigation”. “The captain and his second-in-command were irresponsible and did not perform their ‘sailing duties’ as they should,” said the magistrate.

MV Wakashio was sailing from Singapore to Brazil with 3,800 tons of fuel oil and 200 tons of diesel on board when she collided with a coral reef off the southeastern coast of Mauritius. More than 1,000 tons of oil seeped into the waters, blanketing mangroves, corals and other fragile ecosystems before rescue teams were able to remove any remaining fuel.

The incident occurred near two ecologically critical sites: Blue Bay, known for its coral gardens, and Pointe D’Esny, which is home to a mangrove forest, a crucial ecosystem and a weapon in the fight against global warming.

In the days following the accident, thousands of volunteers lined up along the coast wearing rubber boots and gloves, scrubbing rocks and stringing together makeshift cords to contain the oily tide. Thousands of people also took to the streets in the following months to protest the government’s reaction to the disaster.