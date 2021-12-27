Black tide off the coast of Mauritius, 20 months in prison for the ship’s captain

It was the 25 July 2020 when the Japanese ship Mv Wakashio ran aground on the coral reef and then broke in two in the following days. The terrible consequences on the delicate balance of the marine ecosystem were there for all to see: that earthly paradise was cloaked in black A dark trail it marked the crystalline water reaching the shore. Even theHex, from its satellites immortalized from Space the biggest environmental disaster that had ever occurred in that portion of the world, dedicating a tweet to it. A month after the oil spills in the water, environmentalists reported the death of a pod of 17 dolphins stranded on the beach.

An unacceptable disaster for the indigenous population, engaged since the early days in the disaster containment operations.Three sailors engaged in the remediation of the oil spill they lost their lives by capsizing with their tugboat.

The captain of the Japanese freighter Mv Wakashio and his second they were arrested by the local authorities after the incident, now they will have to serve 20 months in prison each.

Offshore Mauritius is the worst human-caused environmental damage in the southwestern Indian Ocean, but not the only one. In August 2009 there was a phosphate spill in southern Madagascar and in 2008 the mass death of dolphins, stranded following the use of seismic waves used for oil exploration by Exxon Mobil, in northwestern Madagascar.