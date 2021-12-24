Black tie, useless gifts and the obligation to gain weight: the Queen’s lonely Christmas

There Queen Elizabeth it will not be in Sandringham for Christmas 2021. It is the second consecutive year that Her Majesty has been forced to desert one of her most beloved abodes due to the threat of Covid. This time, however, the renunciation is even more bitter, as this will be the first Christmas without Prince Philip. Not even Princess Anna will be able to be by her side. CNN has announced that the sovereign’s daughter is in quarantine after her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, was found positive for Covid. Carlo and Camilla, as confirmed by the spokesperson for Clarence House, will be with the sovereign on Christmas day. Will Elizabeth II be able to recreate the atmosphere of Sandringham at Windsor Castle? His Majesty will probably try to respect the Christmas customs related to the residence in Norfolk anyway, even if we cannot be sure. Perhaps holding on to traditions could be a way to seek a glimmer of normality and hope in such a complicated time.

The Christmas dress code

Members of the royal family arrive in Sandringham in small groups. It seems, in fact, that Queen Elizabeth does not like to receive too many people all at once. Royals usually come in “ascending” order of seniority, therefore Carlo And Camilla they are the last to cross the threshold of the residence. When everyone is settled, they are given the program of the holidays with the appointments to be respected. In the royal family, even Christmas is strictly codified. Guests must change their clothes for every event, even if it is private. This means that everyone is sporting at least three outfits a day. For the evening of Christmas Eve, the dress code includes a black tie and a tuxedo for men, and a long evening dress for women. It is possible that duchesses and princesses wear diamond jewelry after 6pm, as protocol requires, but as these are family events, they do not show off tiaras. For the traditional mass at St. Mary Magdalene, at 11 in the morning, men are, as always, in a suit and tie, while for women a headgear is mandatory. The family goes to church respecting the “pecking order”, that is the hierarchical order. Only on Boxing Day (Boxing Day in the UK) is more casual and comfortable clothing allowed.

Exchange of gifts according to German customs

The British unwrap the gifts on December 25, while the royal family prefers to do it on Christmas Eve, at 6pm, immediately after the indispensable tea ritual. He was the husband of the Queen Victoria, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg, to introduce this custom of his homeland, Germany. The Germans, in fact, celebrate the “Heiligabend Bescherung”, that is the exchange of gifts, on December 24th. Expert Robert Jobson revealed: “On Christmas Eve, when the whole family is reunited, the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches on the 20-foot Christmas tree found in the White Drawing Room. Gifts will be opened that day, at tea time, as royalty still follow the German tradition of opening gifts on Christmas Eve. The gifts are arranged in the Red Drawing Room, on an easel table covered with a white linen cloth, with tickets marking the places where the piles of gifts are to be placed ”. Usually it was the Duke of Edinburgh who accompanied the relatives to the gift table. This year, for the first time, he will not be the one to do “the honors of the house”.

What to give to the royal family?

In the royal family the gifts are strictly low cost, fun and sassy. For example, over the years, Her Majesty has received an apron for washing dishes, and from Prince Harry a shower cap that says “How disgusting life, huh?” . The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, received a plastic kit with an evocative title from Kate “Grown your own girlfriend” ( “Create your girlfriend” ), playing on the fact that the prince had not yet found his soul mate. The only one who did not respect the tradition of low cost gifts would have been Lady Diana who, in 1981, would have given Princess Anna a cashmere sweater. Instead, Her Majesty’s daughter would have given her a toilet paper holder, however, without thanking her for the expensive gift she received. Diana did not lose heart and the following year she showed up in Sandringham with much less demanding gifts. For example, he gave Sarah Ferguson a leopard-print bath mat.

The meal etiquette

No member of the royal family can start eating before the sovereign. Furthermore, a curious custom has it that, at Christmas, His Majesty sits at the table with the sound of bagpipes in the background. Another rule prohibits the Windsors from going to sleep before Elizabeth II. It is probable that this year, by order of the doctors, the Queen will not be able to stay in the small hours. Who knows, then, if His Majesty will have to be careful not to overdo the food. The Windsor Christmas menus are not exactly “diet”, as Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady revealed: salad with lobster or shrimp for an appetizer, roast turkey (actually 2 turkeys are served to the royal family, 6 to the staff), Brussels sprouts with bacon from Denhay Farms, supplier of the Windsors, roasted or mashed potatoes, brandy or cream pudding, decorated with holly and served flambé, chocolate stub, gingerbread cookies, just to name a few specialty. The important thing is that all the products are English, organic, linked to the Christmas tradition and there are neither exotic foods, nor garlic, which the Queen hates. Breakfast on Christmas Day includes sausage and bacon. The women of the family, as the protocol dictates, must consume it in the room.

The Christmas scale

Another bizarre Windsor custom is that of scales. His Majesty he insists on weighing all his guests twice: at the beginning and at the end of their stay in Sandringham. If the relatives have gained weight, it means that they enjoyed the food and are satisfied with their stay. By now this tradition has become more of a pastime than anything else, but it has very ancient origins, as Ingrid Seward explains to Grazia Uk: “It dates back to the early twentieth century, when Edward VII was on the British throne. The custom served to certify the enjoyment of those present “. Envoys had to gain 3 pounds, or 1.3 kilograms, to show their “gratitude”. It seems that Lady Diana hated the scales, as the film “Spencer” tells. Her problems with food did not allow her to face with the necessary lightness what is now only a game.

The paper crown

In the UK, at Christmas, families buy Christmas Cracker, bright colored cardboard tubes that look like huge candies, invented in 1847 by a candy merchant, Tom Smith. Originally the Christmas Crackers contained the sweets with a card bearing a romantic phrase (Baci Perugina style). Pulling on the ends makes the package kind of a little bang (hence the name Cracker). Today there are no bonbons inside, but gadgets such as a paper crown, a toy or a nursery rhyme. Her Majesty, however, does not buy Christmas Crackers in stores, but has them specially packaged for her family. All guests must wear the paper chaplet. Only Elizabeth II refuses to do so, out of respect for the crown she has been wearing for a lifetime.

Queen games

Her Majesty loves to play bridge on December 24th and 25th, after dinner. During games with children and grandchildren, she likes to give advice and do some gossip. Speaking of games, however William And Harry December 24 has always been the day dedicated to the soccer match. Unfortunately, however, this year the Duke of Sussex will remain in California with Meghan and the children. Perhaps William will take the opportunity to play with his children, George, Charlotte and Louis. A curiosity: the royal family never plays Monopoly. It is forbidden. A rule that may sound bizarre, yet the sovereign decided to ban the famous board game after noticing that it caused too many quarrels in the family. In December 2008, Prince Andrew attended the inauguration of a real estate company in Leeds and, when he was given a Monopoly, the Duke of York preferred not to accept it, saying: “In the family we are not allowed to play with it. It can make you really bad. “ The Windsors, however, console themselves by watching Christmas movies. A family favorite is “Elf” with Will Ferrel (2003).

Postcards and puddings to the staff

At Christmas, Queen Elizabeth does not forget her staff. According to the Daily Mail, the sovereign buys 620 gifts every year, including porcelain objects and book vouchers and 1500 puddings for her collaborators. Two weeks before Christmas, the staff is called to the Palace and collects the gift from the hands of Elizabeth II (if she cannot go there, the gift is sent home), who thanks them one by one, with a very precise formula: “Thank you so much for all your help throughout the year. Merry Christmas”. Gifts are now bought online, but in the past the Queen stocked up on stores such as department stores Harrods. His Majesty would spend around 30,000 pounds for gifts to staff. Elizabeth II does not forget to congratulate her chef in person. During the Christmas lunch, in fact, he arrives in the room where the royal family met to cut the turkeys. The sovereign offers him a glass of whiskey and thanks him for his work, offering him a Merry Christmas.

Royal baby Christmas