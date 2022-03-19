Black Warrior Jr: the photo with his father and his last fight in the CMLL

Midtime Editorial

The world of wrestling is still dismayed with lto the death of the young fighter Black Warrior Junior, who lost his life this Thursday at the age of 24; thus, a couple of moments of the gladiator have come to mindas they are his last fight he gave in the CMLL and a photography that he shared next to his father on his social networks.

The last contest he starred in Black Warrior Junior at World Wrestling Council It was in an atomic relay, sharing a quartet next to Cowboy Jr., The deceased and jokerhaving as rivals Prince, Leo, Crixus and Bright.

the touching photo

One of the photos that has had the greatest importance in recent hours was the one he shared a few years ago Black Warrior Junior on his social networks, where he can be seen when he was little next to his fatherafter a fight in the Arena Mexico and giving an interview to Televisa.

The young gladiator shared at that moment a thought, of how complicated it had been for him reach the world of professional wrestling, beyond the fact that he was the son of a great one from the world of the pancracy like blackwarrior.

“Everyone thinks that because they are continuators of a legacy the road is easier, however they do not know what is behind it, they do notacer in the cradle of gold doesn’t always teach you how to get to the top“, wrote in that reflection in 2020 the deceased today.

