black week for cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency week will certainly not be remembered as one of the best: negative news has chased each other and pushed investments down even if, as always in these cases, opportunities pile up around the corner. Bitcoin, between ups and downs, still marks its negative trend, as well as Ethereum that trudges with its price, avoiding, for some time now, giving strong emotions. Only the small cryptocurrencies are giving some satisfaction, but they are certainly not driving the market. If this is the first reason why things are not going well, the second, but not least, concerns an issue that worries many: taxation.

Taxes and environmental sustainability: the two cryptocurrency dramas

Unfortunately, the Tax e tax declaration has always worried the world of cryptocurrencies. More than exchanges, however, investors are the most affected category. We say this because in the UK, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has decided to include cryptocurrency exchanges in the Tech Tax. This is a new one fee equal to 2% which will be applied to all platforms operating in the country which, in turn, will be applied to investors.

In Italy the situation was better defined by theinterposed number 788 of 24 November with which theRevenue Agency sanctioned when and how the cryptocurrencies they must be reported in the tax return.

To this is added the theme of environmental sustainability, “Achilles’ heel” for crypto. Despite the restrictive policies of some countries, such as China, miners have exoded their activity to some neighboring and more permissive countries. Among these the Kazakhstan which is now having to deal with annoying blackout caused by the consumption of electricity which, due to mining, has increased by 18% in a few months.

Security and scams: Kaspersky’s predictions scare you

Ecology aside, as if that weren’t enough, given that cryptocurrencies are fertile ground for cybercrime, Kaspersky has drawn up a document indicating the largest threats expected in 2022 for cryptocurrencies. Her forecasts they are very reliable and are scaring investors. Among the dangers cited by the security software house we find:

targeted attacks on cryptocurrencies;

fake hardware wallets;

increase in infostealers.

Obviously all this, namely the cybercrime, fuels a negative trend in crypto, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (to name the most important). And it is the latter that is trying to steal the show from the queen of cryptocurrencies.

If we use the simple foresight of holding cryptographic keys in a cold wallet, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are the strongest, most certain and secure property right ever invented. Crypto held in a cold wallet, or a wallet not connected to the Internet, are in fact impossible to steal or confiscate: the only way to steal the crypto is for the holder to voluntarily deliver the private key or use it himself. The assets of Crypto Smart users, in fact, are held almost exclusively in cold wallets.

With these words Alessandro Frizzoni, co-founder Crypto Smart, explains a fundamental aspect for understanding the type of risk and the degree of security encountered when operating with assets of this type. And Frizzoni adds:

To give a concrete example, cryptocurrencies are much safer than physical assets such as gold, jewelry and works of art which must be held in strong coffers and monitored with alarm systems. When we read about millionaire hacks in the news, these hacks are almost always carried out by the staff of the companies that manage the cryptocurrencies themselves and the companies involved are based in offshore jurisdictions or islets where criminal police activity is scarce or practically absent. The advice we feel we can give is to be Smart and hold your digital assets in companies based in stable jurisdictions such as Italy.

Modes are a substantial element, therefore, and one wallet is not as good as another: choosing is important and the threats relating to security remind us of this on a daily basis.

Bitcoin: the future of the cryptocurrency queen

How not to talk about Bitcoin, the queen of cryptocurrencies. Undisputed protagonist and driving force both positively and negatively, as in recent weeks, of the other cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately the forecasts they are not yet rosy for this December 2021. It is true that, as indicated by analysts, Bitcoin has not fallen below the safety threshold positioned at 52,000 dollars, but neither has it exceeded the psychological threshold of 58,000 dollars. This is why it seems obvious to bet everything on caution and continue to accumulate.

The Omicron variant is also not helping in this regard. There is a however and it is the news of the moment: Bitcoin has been recognized as the most efficient payment network in the world.