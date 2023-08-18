‘Black Widow’ ending changed midway through filming

‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Gran Turismo’ star David Harbor shares on Happy Sad Confused podcast, ahead of SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, In detail about the film ‘Black Widow’Talking about ‘Thunderbolts’, where he will be reprising his role as the Red Guardian.

When asked about the status of the film and the script, the actor says, “Yeah, I think we were going to shoot and then I think they wanted an opportunity to change a few things. The interesting thing about Marvel is that they tend to reinvent things. Even large productions. Like ‘Black Widow’, the whole third act was changed when we were shooting, which is amazing. they want that freedom“, says the New York actor.

The actor justifies the actions of his Marvel colleagues in the freedom they want when making movies, without the shackles of not being able to change anything when they don’t like it: “They just want freedom. They’re not stuck.” want to be in the middle of recording and then say ‘we can’t rewrite this,'” Harbor says. This factor, which seems to be common in Marvel movies, the quick reworking of material, could explain the disjointed ending of ‘Black Widow’ and confirm the suspicions of those who weren’t satisfied with it.,

After the film premiered in 2021, both critics and fans were not very sure about the end of production, which also meant the end of Scarlett Johansson in the franchise and her departure from UCM. One of the main complaints was the misuse of CGI during action sequences., Media such as The Atlantic called it a tragedy: “The messy third act, and its insistence on making Natasha unplayable, doesn’t ruin the film, but it does make ‘Black Widow’ a missed opportunity,” says the critic. .

“Villains” of Marvel Studios.

‘Thunderbolts’ is based on the team from the comic book series of the same name. It is scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2024 if the strike permits, It is directed by Jake Schreier and written by Kurt Busiek, Lee Sung Jin and Eric Pearson. In this Marvel production, a group of supervillains will be recruited to carry out missions for the government.

main cast includes Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), Wyatt Russell (US Agent) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina). It will also feature Harrison Ford, Ayo Adebiri and Steven Yeun, among others.