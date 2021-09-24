Black Widow: Rick Mason’s interpreter comments on the Johansson-Disney diatribe







OT Fagbenle commented on the cause that Scarlett Johansson filed against Disney following the joint exit of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney +. In the film, the British actor played the role of Rick Mason, a friend and ally of Natasha Romanoff since SHIELD.

Talking with AP Entertainment, Fagbenle expressed himself in this regard: “Honestly, I’m not very knowledgeable about what happened. I would like to talk to someone about it to find out more, because I am not informed at the moment. What I can say, however, is that I think all workers should be paid fairly. Honestly, the workers I think of are the ones who have the minimum wage… I think, for example, of those who work in factories, make the clothes we wear and are exploited. This is my main concern when I think of an unfair type of work. “







Johansson’s lawsuit caused a sensation at Disney, and not just because the actress – at least for now – appears to have been excluded from all future plans for the studio. When the news broke out, shortly thereafter it was reported that too Emma Stone and Emily Blunt, protagonists respectively of Cruella And Jungle Cruise (both released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney +), were willing to take legal action.

That never happened (in fact, both have even signed up for sequels to their respective films), and just recently the studio CEO, Bob Chapek, announced that Disney will change its contractual policies in the future to better reflect the transition. towards streaming and the era we are now living in following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Directed by Black Widow was entrusted to Cate Shortland, second woman (after Anna Boden of Captain Marvel) to direct a title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while the script was rewritten in recent months by Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby). With Scarlett Johansson there will also be David Harbor, Florence Pugh And Rachel Weisz. The film will hit theaters on July 7 and on Disney + with Vip Access on July 9.