‘Black Widow’ star Olga Kurylenko once found working with Ben Affleck ‘horrible’: ‘I went crazy’

Some actors are willing to immerse themselves in their roles, even if it means applying some method of acting. For the 2012 Terrence Malick drama, to wonder, Ben Affleck was so methodical that he didn’t even break character on set.

But doing this was too much for one of his co-stars, who was driven mad by Affleck’s antics.

Ben Affleck found working on Terrence Malick’s ‘To the Wonder’ to be a ‘sort of crazy’ experience

Working on the 2012 Malick drama to wonder It was a unique moment for the Oscar winner. The film follows Ben Affleck’s Neil as his relationship with Marina, played by Olga Kurylenko, faces problems. Because of this, he begins to reconnect with an old childhood friend in Rachel McAdams’ Jane.

While filming the intimate story, Affleck noted that Malick took a very interesting approach to the film’s narrative.

“The experience seemed kind of crazy because we didn’t really have dialogue, so I didn’t really know what was going on,” Affleck told GQ. “Then I realized that he was stockpiling colors that he would later use to paint in the editing room.”

Affleck also talked about how his character in the movie was very recent and how that influenced his performance.

“It was kind of a wash for me in terms of learning something as an actor, because Terry uses actors in a different way: he [have the camera] on you and then you lean over and climb a tree, so you think, ‘Who’s more important in this, me or the tree?’ But you don’t ask him, because you don’t want to know the answer,” she continued.

Ben Affleck drove Olga Kurylenko ‘crazy’ by staying in character

black widow Actress and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko found working with acclaimed director Terrence Malick to be a dream come true.

“It’s amazing to be a part of his work. I think we had a connection, and her writing is so simple and beautiful,” Kurylenko confided to Black Mag.

However, he revealed that working with Affleck was the opposite experience. This was mainly due to the star’s commitment to the role of him, which Kurylenko did not appreciate.

“It was horrible,” Kurylenko said. “It had to be Neil, this cold person, and I assume he was instructed to stay in character on set. I don’t know, but I’m taking it because I just realized that’s what he did to all of us.”

But he also claimed that he was able to take advantage of this awkwardness that Affleck might have caused by his performance.

“I went crazy. There are times when, as Marina, I went completely crazy, but Terry didn’t put that in the movie,” she said. “Apparently it was too scary. People saw it and got scared, so they cut it down. However, he brought me to that state.”

But overall, Kurylenko had no ill will or regret about starring in the role of Malick or working with Affleck.

“It is because of experiences like working with Terry that I feel like my life has been worthwhile and that my life has meaning,” he said.

Ben Affleck does a lot to prepare for his characters

As is the case with most actors, the batman vs superman star does not slip into his characters without studying them first. No matter who he’s playing, Affleck once explained that he first learns about his character before playing him. This may offer insight into Affleck’s process behind playing Neil in To wonder.

“I do a lot of research. I am very dependent on research. I like to find real details that help me and blossom the character,” Affleck said in an interview with Collider. “I do biographical work on the character, the backstory, that kind of thing. It’s a similar approach every time, but it’s really rooted in reality. That’s what interests me most about acting, finding the real behavior and making the artificial behavior seem real so that it resonates with the audience.”

