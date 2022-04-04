‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Wishes She Was As ‘Confident’ As Florence Pugh

black widow Fans immediately fell in love with Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova’s relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. And off screen black widow stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are as close as their characters.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh played sisters in ‘Black Widow’

Marvel Studios has finally given Scarlett Johansson a solo movie 11 years after making her MCU debut as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. The film gave fans an insight into the former Russian spy’s backstory and introduced Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova to the world.

Natasha and Yelena grew up as sisters, although they had no biological relationship. Along with her adoptive parents, Alexei and Melina, they posed as a family in Ohio. They were in the United States to steal information from SHIELD. And having accomplished their mission, they returned to Russia. Unfortunately, General Dreykov separated Natasha and Yelena, and they did not reunite until many years later. However, they both went to the Red Room as children.

When Natasha was on the run from the US government for flouting the Sokovia Accords, she came face to face with her sister. Yelena had been under brain control due to her being a Black Widow. However, she broke free and went to Natasha for help in dismantling the Black Widow program.

Together, Natasha and Yelena defeated Dreykov and saved the Black Widows. Unfortunately, Natasha returned to the Avengers following Thanos’ invasion, and Yelena was one of the many that Thanos erased with the snap of her. Natasha would later sacrifice her life to reverse Thanos’ snap, which meant her sister returned. And Yelena was devastated when she found out about Natasha’s death.

Scarlett Johansson praised her ‘Black Widow’ co-star

Elle UK published an article highlighting Florence Pugh as a rising star. The article featured interviews with Pugh and included quotes from her. black widow co-star, Scarlett Johansson. The Marvel veteran praised Pugh and spoke about her sisterly relationship.

“I don’t have a little sister,” Johansson shared. “But with Florence, I think there are some big sister, little sister elements.”

The actor added, “I wish I was as confident as she was when I was her age. She is confident in her body and she has a lot of respect for herself. She reminded me, just by listening to her talk about relationships with friends, family, or her partner, how important it is to be confident in your beliefs and desires.”

However, the respect is mutual for Florence Pugh. She recounted her experience at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when Marvel announced black widow.

Pugh said: “What was really lovely was that we waved, then went to the front of the audience and watched a clip. All this time, Scarlett had walked off as if she were the queen of her. She is so amazing and effortless. Then we saw the clip and I freaked out because my Russian accent was going to be there and I didn’t know what it sounded like. I also play a character that nobody has seen before, but they have read about her; I didn’t know if people were going to hate me.”

“We both stood there, and instantly my hands were sweaty and sweaty,” the actor concluded. “Scarlett shook my hand and we squeezed, and her hands were sweaty too! And then I was like, ‘Oh, this never gets old. This is just as powerful [for you]and you are his legend.’”

What’s next for the two actors?

Following the death of Scarlett Johansson’s character, many fans are assuming that Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova will become Black Widow in the MCU. And the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, while speaking with the D23 Inside the Disney Podcast [via The Direct]He said that “Florence will have future appearances in the MCU.”

Although we currently don’t know when or where Yelena will appear next, it’s safe to say she’ll be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

As for Johansson, she probably won’t reprise her role as Natasha, thanks to her disappearance in avengers endgame. However, the actor will continue to work for Marvel. Feige announced during the 2021 American Cinematheque awards ceremony that Marvel “is already working with Scarlett on another top-secret non-Black Widow-related Marvel Studios project with her as producer.”

black widow is available to stream on Disney+.

