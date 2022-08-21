Black-Widow | The “Black Widow” movie that was rejected by Marvel | CHEK

Although the Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, was always a character loved by viewers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)just got his own movie in 2021, after his death in Avengers: Endgame.

But there have been plans for his movie since 2015, only Marvel has said little about it. Interestingly, the current writer of the She-Hulk series, Jessica Gao, comments that she once submitted a script to Marvel for a supposed movie, only to have it rejected.

LOOK: “Black Widow”: where is Natasha Romanoff’s tombstone

“It was basically a Grosse Pointe Blank story for Black Widow.” The writer comments. “You basically find out that in high school, as a teenage spy/Russian agent, she was planted in an American high school, because she had to assassinate someone’s father, and then 20 years later she comes back to the high school reunion and has to deal with the consequences of this false identity where he betrayed all these people in high school.”

Grosse Pointe Blank (either “Target shooting”) is a 1997 film with a similar story, in which a hitman is sent to execute a person who, precisely, at that moment, is in the middle of a high school alumni reunion.

Although the script looked fun, it was perhaps not what Marvel wanted, since they had a vision regarding the Widow’s character. Still, Gao did not despair, and continued to submit scripts.

“Each time, Marvel Studios knew me more and I knew them more. When I walked into the She-Hulk launch, I think they had a pretty good idea of ​​what my sense of humor was. They had a good idea what kind of writer she was, what kind of story she was building. They just had a very good indication of who I am. I think that really helped sell it.” Gao commented.

The screenwriter, who has written in humorous series such as Robot Chicken Rick and Morty, admits that perhaps her style of humor was more suitable for a character like She-Hulk, who tries, despite her greenness, to represent a modern woman; who tend to live more comical elements in their day to day. Still, Ella Gao has already been able to find herself at Marvel, which ensures that she will possibly be called back for future projects.

The original Black Widow script was too comical for Marvel (Photo: Marvel Studios)