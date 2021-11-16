Black work, wages below the minimum wage and dilapidated housing: this is how Italian restaurateurs in Germany recruit (and exploit) their compatriots

Carla left for Hamburg in March, together with her husband. They had bargained through a intermediary tracked down via Facebook a job with a regular contract such as waiters for a Italian restaurant, but only upon arrival did they understand that those promises would not be fulfilled. “He told us we were going to sign the contract upon our arrival, but it didn’t happen that way. I had no experience, but my husband did. We worked from 9.30 am to 10 pm six days a week for one much lower pay than that required by German regulations: 1300 euros per month “. Another Italian restaurateur, with local ad Halle, he contacted an Italian boy again through social networks promising a job in order, but upon arrival the conditions were absolutely not those agreed: 12 hours a day at 5 euros per hour in black although the minimum wage in Germany amounts to 9.19 euros gross per hour. Still the same restaurateur offered to another boy 800 euros per month for 50 hours of work per week. And again: “I have been in Germany for 2 weeks, unfortunately with working 11 hours a day I have an ankle inflammation. The owner he didn’t put me in good standing and I don’t have insurance“.

Messages like Chiara’s and testimonies like Carla’s are, unfortunately, quite frequent on groups Facebook and in the communities of Italians who emigrated to Germany employed in the sector of catering and of gastronomy. In the dedicated groups you will find every day advertisements of restaurateurs who are looking for strictly Italian personnel for their premises. Very few details: almost always the hours of work, the days required and the pay are not specified. Some, however, have the courage to write in black and white that the salary will be decided after a period of the trial period, therefore we start to work illegally. And often it continues in black.

The protagonists of this phenomenon are some Italian restaurateurs, who have immigrated to Germany for decades, who are feverishly looking for labor to be hired by their compatriots who still reside in Italy. The mechanism is quite simple: through advertisements on specific Facebook groups, forums and search engines, restaurateurs seek – almost always with extreme urgency – Italians willing to move to Germany as soon as possible to work as waiters, cooks, dishwashers. Ads typically don’t show conditions hiring. However, what emerges from the stories of many fellow countrymen who have fallen into the trap is that these restaurateurs do not apply German contracts and regulations at all. Although in Germany there is a minimum hourly wage since 2015 – passed from 8.5 euros gross per hour to 9.19 euros gross per hour in 2019 – these conditions are often not guaranteed to those who emigrate attracted by promises sold as an opportunity to improve their professional condition. In the best of cases, the compatriots who move are hired on a regular basis only for a number of hours much lower than the one actually worked, in the worst cases the job offer suddenly turns into illegal work, without any kind of protection. nor guaranteed minimum wages.

But why are they looking for Italian personnel to immigrate to Germany? offering room and board to lure the unfortunate? The answer is simple and trivial: under the proposed conditions no German citizen would ever accept, not even one intern novice. Because they are similar to those that, unfortunately, many Italian restaurateurs usually offer at home, which we talked about in the last episode of the campaign “No to underpaid work” of the madequotidiano.it: broken shifts, days of 12/14/16 working hours, non-existent holidays and rests, unplanned and unpaid illness, wages much lower than the minimum wage in Germany, workers insured for a handful of hours a week while working 10/12 a day. It’s still: dilapidated housing, waiters who they sleep in six in small rooms crammed into bunk beds, poor food and often consists of leftover food from the evening or expired, inability to register your own residence regularly due to lack of the necessary employment contract that would be required by the authorities.

Knowledge of the language German is rarely required, indeed the more the worker willing to relocate does not know German or the legislation in force – and consequently what he would really be entitled to – the better. The language barrier, combined with the loneliness of those who abandon everything to leave in search of better conditions than those of the beautiful country is an explosive combination that greatly facilitates the restaurant owner who does not respect the rules. The restaurateurs and intermediaries who deal with finding these figures in Italy, basically, leverage the desperation of their compatriots to play down on wages and rights.

Precisely because the phenomenon is so widespread, and present in every part of Germany, from Stuttgart to Frankfurt passing through Monk of Bavaria and Dusseldorf, Facebook groups and forums have been born on the net over the years, used by workers to warn compatriots against scams and famous restaurateurs for not applying regular contractual conditions. Exist constantly updated black lists where restaurateurs are reported who have acted illegally, mistreated employees, underpaid and proposed illegal hires without insurance. There are also numerous reports of restaurateurs who instead carry out their work according to the rules, in order to help both compatriots in search of fortune in Germany, and to protect the reputation of those employers who comply with the regulations and cannot be combined. to those who, on the other hand, act “Italian-style” in fact discrediting an entire category.

TELL YOUR STORY TO EDITORIALWEB@ILFATTOQUOTIDIANO.IT

