BlackBerry phones will begin their demise on January 4, 2022

BlackBerry devices are definitely heading towards their end with the disruption of cellular network and Wi-Fi provisioning services scheduled for January 4, 2022.

“End of broadcasts”



The communication of the interruption of services had already been given in September 2020 by BlackBerry, but recently the company resumed the post, highlighting as a reminder that the Legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier, will no longer be available after January 4th.

It means that as of this BlackBerry date will no longer send provisioning updates for these devices, which is information that provides details on how devices should establish connections with different types of network equipment, including cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

However, this does not mean that the affected BlackBerry devices will stop working immediately, but that at some future time any update on the networks of the telephone operators will no longer be supported by the BlackBerry, which will therefore remain isolated.

In fact, BlackBerry warns that devices that will suffer the termination of legacy services “they will no longer work reliably, even for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality”, Therefore also for emergency calls.

The alleged rebirth has not yet been seen



BlackBerry – which continues today as a provider of corporate security services and focuses on real-time operating systems – has gradually turned off over the years, failing to exploit the advantage accumulated especially in the corporate sector of mobile telephony, but rather letting companies and professionals moved towards iPhone and Android, and while also attempting the path of Android.

Following TCL’s end of production of BlackBerry-branded phones in the summer of 2020, there was new hope provided by the Texas startup OnwardMobility, which had promised to release a new BlackBerry 5G phone in 2021. But the startup’s internet page does not give any new information and the social media pages Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook are full of questions from users about the revival project and to which OnwardMobility has not been answering for months.