Blackbird – L’Ultimo Abbraccio, a melodrama that mixes tones and planes. With a surprising Kate Winslet

Tuesday 27 July 2021 – Reviews

Lily suffers from a degenerative disease that will lead to total incapacity. So she decides to end her life with the help of her doctor husband Paul, who will administer a lethal drug to her. The day before X time, Lily and Paul summon their two daughters Jennifer and Anna, Jennifer’s husband and teenage son, and Anna’s partner, to their beautiful home “built from scratch”. Completing the picture is Liz, Lily’s longtime friend, a former sixty-eight of those who have been to Woodstock … “at least metaphorically”. The reunion alternates moments of pain and hilarity, and family tensions, especially those between the “perfect” Jennifer and the “crush” Anna, will raise the temperature of the already incandescent rendez vous.

We are in the realm of melodrama, but Roger Michell manages the situation by constantly mixing the tones and planes, with the help of an alternative matriarch like Susan Sarandon and a champion of elegance like Sam Neill.

The most surprising interpretation is that of Kate Winslet, almost unrecognizable in the (brown) shoes of Jennifer, the daughter perched on her bourgeois convictions with a life marked by rigidity and intransigence, but who in the end would gladly do without hers. same strict rules.

