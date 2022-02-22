Blackhawk helicopters crash during training accident

The Black Hawk helicopter that would give the US military operational flexibility. 0:44

(CNN) — Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning when they crashed near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard said.

No crew members or skiers at Snowbird Ski Resort were injured, according to Jared Jones, Chief Warrant Officer 5 with the Utah National Guard.

“Everyone is safe,” Jones said. “It was a blessing that everyone was okay.”

The accident occurred near the Snowbird ore basin area, “about 150 yards from Snowbird,” Jones said.

The resort, nearly 30 miles from Salt Lake City, has the capacity to transport more than 17,000 skiers and snowboarders per hour on its many lifts, according to the Snowbird website.

Both helicopters sustained some damage from the crash, the Utah National Guard said in a tweet.

“When the first helicopter landed … parts of the lead helicopter’s blade separated and it appears to have hit the second helicopter,” Jones said.

The accident is under investigation.