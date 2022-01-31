Blackjack in pop culture

Along with slots it is the most played casino game in the world. A real adornment of pop culture now, not only in casino games.

Casino games, in popular culture, now have various representations and all indicate that, over the years, they have managed to penetrate different social tissues, to the point of becoming pastimes for everyone. A game like blackjack before it exploded in popularity was continually associated with it being a game for the rich and / or for those who wanted to flaunt some wealth. To date, however, it is a game that attracts millions of people also because it is no longer a specialty of Las Vegas casinos but is now also cleared through customs on digital platforms in order to allow as many users as possible to play it.

From niche to popularity.

A smartphone and an internet connection today allow you to play blackjack very easily and comfortably at home and also for this reason the game has had a considerable impact on popular culture so much that, the famous 21, (another way to call the blackjack) has also taken on important roles in some films without being limited to the gaming tables. One of them is “21 (film)”, a 2008 film directed by Robert Luketic, based on the story of the MIT Blackjack Team, a group of mathematics students from MIT who in the decade 1980-1990 broke through numerous casinos by counting blackjack cards. Still “Rain Man” with a great Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in which one of the most glorious moments of the 21st in Hollywood is told in which the main character, autistic, exploits his eidetic memory and his brilliant mathematical skills during the recount of the cards . All these mentions of the game in the various films and in the various advertising productions have helped to promote the spread of the game and make it a thing for everyone. Even before the films mentioned, in Robert Florey’s 1933 film The House on 56th Street, it focused on an extremely talented ex-con in the game of balckjack. It is not difficult to think that online casinos in which to play blackjack have also gained popularity with such an advertisement. What was for a period a game for the few was destined to become, in a very short time, a pastime for many.

Blackjack does not live by cinema alone!

The world of video games has also contributed substantially to increasing the fame of this game. Think for example of Grand Theft Auto V where you can play blackjack in a full-fledged casino or Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption where you have to complete a game of BJ to finalize the RDR2 at 100%. It is true that you do not win real money but you do have a way to enjoy a break from criminals and the police. But that is not all. References to blackjack and the world that revolves around this fantastic game are not lacking in the music as well. Think of the Blackjack scale, 21 notes evenly distributed and first used by the New York composer Joseph Pehrson. Yet; Michael Bolotin performed in a band by the name, guess what? that’s right Blackjack! And how not to mention the timeless success of Ray Charles, even if he tells of an unlucky player unlike the one in “Luck be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra who plays to challenge his luck. There are many people who over time have felt involved in a film or a song and have started to get passionate about this game, making it go viral. A game that has attracted thousands of celebrities around the world and thrills anyone who keeps the dream of becoming great champions. After all, it is a game in which luck is not essential, it is also and above all to have a good memory. From Matt Damon to Ben Affleck, it would seem that Hollywood stars have all gone crazy by 21 but they’re not the only ones. The trio made up of Michael Jordan, Derek Jeter and Allen Iversion spends part of their free time playing, something which the three sports champions driven by the same passion no longer make a mystery of. The fact that the numbers of 21 aficionados are constantly growing, demonstrates that this game has become part of everyone’s daily passions, regardless of social class and that it is now an integral part of popular culture and not just that. linked to gambling. This is demonstrated by the fact that he has overbearingly entered every aspect of everyday life.

Conclusions.

Blackjack, as mentioned, has now become one of the most popular games of chance. Over the years, its fame has not stopped in the blinding lights of Las Vegas but has become so unstoppable, so much so that it has penetrated almost all areas of everyday life. From movies, to music, to books, to TV programs that now broadcast tournaments almost every day. All this has made it an iconic, timeless and recognizable game. Its large-scale diffusion was certainly possible thanks to the various online platforms that today allow you to bet even modest amounts and really have fun with little. Blackjak is now destined to enjoy many more appearances in popular culture and to become increasingly popular also thanks to all the testimonials who practice it and who make it famous day after day.