blackmail at the restaurant – Libero Quotidiano





Received a hefty tip but for being refused to share it with colleagues it was fired in trunk. It happened in Arkansas where a maid was received by a very generous group of real estate executives 4 thousand and 400 dollars. It’s a pity that Ryan Brandt, of the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, wanted to keep the swag to herself even though she had served at the table with another colleague. The clients were 44 real estate executives who had agreed to offer $ 100 each for the service.





Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, reports the messenger, explained, “Everyone at this table contributed $ 100 for you and the other waitress. So we’re giving you a $ 4,400 tip to share with the other girl who took care of us.” The woman was moved and Wise continued: “It was an amazing thing to do and see the waitress’s reaction and know what it meant to her and the impact it has already had on her life.”





Her boss then asked her to split the amount with the rest of the restaurant staff. “I had to give my money to my shift supervisor to get caught, and then I’d take 20 percent home,” she said. So Wise got the money back and tipped Ms. Brandt outside, away from her bosses. For this she was fired: “It was devastating.”



