blackout risk across Europe

A nightmare scenario across Europe where a blackout is feared following various changes in the energy sector. Let’s go into the details and see what’s going on.

Starting from e-mails, passing through social networks, up to the light and appliances present in our homes, we are now completely dependent onpower. Thanks to the latter, on the other hand, we have the possibility to operate the various devices, which help us to simplify many operations that are now typical of our daily life. Smartphones are a clear example of this, now within everyone’s reach, which must first have a charged battery in order to function.

To this end, of course, it is necessary to connect to theelectric energy. A clear demonstration of how now many of the devices at our disposal cannot work in full autonomy. Precisely in such a context, therefore, the risk of blackouts across Europe following the various changes in the context of the energy sector. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see what’s going on.

Bills, watch out for the theft of electricity: the truth you don’t expect

Energy, blackout risk in Europe: what to expect

Some time ago we talked about the possibility that a great one solar storm may cause a global blackout of the internet network due to the vulnerability of repeaters used in submarine cables. It is good to underline that this is a mere hypothesis, with the probability that a solar storm of this kind will occur in the next decades, ranging from 1.6 to 12%.

At the same time, however, the hypothesis that we can witness a short term is becoming more and more concrete energy blackout capable of affecting all of Europe, as a consequence of the various changes that are being witnessed precisely in this sector. According to what we read in Il Sole 24 Ore, in fact: “The European and Italian electrical systems are exposed to the fragility of the green transition “.

Then add: “At the moment no scheduled secondments are in sight or blackout (like the one that occurred days ago in Berlin with hundreds of thousands of people left in the cold for hours) but the risk is around the corner and experts call for caution for the next few months: from the warnings of Copasir (the Parliamentary Committee for the safety of the Republic) up to the clarifications of a study by Alessandro Clerici of the World Energy Council presented in December at a webinar of Entsoe, the European association of high voltage networks, the indications are unambiguous. Beware of the perfect storm, they say“.

Energy, blackout risk in Europe: everything you need to know

At least for the moment, therefore, there are no scheduled secondments. However, the energy sector is now the protagonist of various changes which could have, even in the short term, a considerable impact. Precisely in this context, therefore, to play a fundamental role are the renewables.

Dwelling on the latter, it is good to know that, according to a recent study, thewind power and the solar they could be able to meet about 80% of the energy demand in many places on our planet. All without having to worry about having to have reserves. On the other hand, there is no shortage of doubts regarding the transition to renewables, above all due to the risk of having to deal with a general blackout, capable of affecting Europe.

An aspect that certainly cannot go unnoticed and for which we therefore invite you to pay attention to the possibilities risks deriving from the various changes in progress, at least as regards, in fact, the energy sector. The main problem, in fact, is to be found in growing too much slow of renewable sources.

Petrol: worryingly rising prices, but avoiding the blow is possible

The latter, in fact, are not exploited to the maximum. If all this were not enough, they are not easily manageable. Fortunately, it is not yet the case to raise an alarm to this effect. However the risk it is always around the corner and for this reason it cannot be excluded that, even in the short term, there may be generalized blackouts.