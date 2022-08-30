‘Blackout’, the new series from the creator of ‘Vikings’, the best film of the Oscars and more

The end of the classic summer is coming to an end and little by little we are getting used to the idea. For that, nothing better than reviewing the premieres that will be arriving in the coming weeks. After watching the ones on Disney+, let’s review all the premieres of September on Movistar Plus+.

Series

‘Blackout’

coordinated by Fran Araújo | Distribution: several

Promising anthology based on ‘The Great Blackout’ in which we move to a Spain plunged into chaos when a powerful solar storm causes a tremendous blackout on the planet.

Premiere on September 29

‘Billy the kid’ (Billy the Kid)

Created by Michael Hirst | Distribution: Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, etc.

The creator of ‘Vikings’ tackles the life and work of one of the most famous outlaws of the Wild West: Billy the Kid, from his childhood to a frontier gunslinger.

Premiere on September 5

documentaries

‘Ennio: the master’

Managed by Giuseppe Tornatore

The director of ‘Cinema Paradiso’ celebrates the legendary composer through an interview that immerses us in the creative process and composition of some of the most memorable soundtracks in history.

‘a-ha: the movie’ (1/9)

‘The Empire of the Maxwells’ (4/9)

‘Petra: secrets of its construction’ (6/9)

‘The British Crown Jewels’ (7/9)

‘Grace Kelly: The Lost Millions’ (7/9)

‘Magellan: the first trip around the world’ (8/9)

‘Nine Sevilles’ (8/9)

‘What ended the Roman Empire?’ (9/13)

‘Ennio: the teacher’ (15/9)

‘La Palma, the last volcano’ (19/9)

‘Iconic constructions of humanity’ (9/20)

Films

‘American Underdog’

directed by Andrew and Jon Ewin | Distribution: Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid

Sports drama that introduces us to the story of Kurt Wagner, one of the most valuable players in the NFL, and how he went from being a supermarket stocker to an American football superstar.

Premiere on September 10

