Blackout: they almost completely restore the electrical system after 700,000 customers lose power

Puerto Rico’s electrical system was almost completely restored tonight, Monday, after an event hours before left over 700,000 customers without service.

At 6:00 in the afternoon, there were only 400 subscribers left without electricity, according to LUMA Energy.

A “major” outage in the system mainly affected the northeastern part of the archipelago.

The private company —which manages the transmission and distribution of the electrical system— estimated that for 5:30 p.m. “all clients impacted by this event will be restored.” The deadline was not met. Initially, the estimate for the restoration was between four to five hours; later, it was reduced to two.

In addition, the company added that the service was restored in the Medical Center, the Maestro Hospital, part of Carolina, Hato Rey, Fajardo, Palmer, the east coast, sectors in Bayamón, Hato Tejas, Río Piedras, El Escorial, Vega Baja, Vega Alta, Toa Alta, La Plata, Corozal, Ciales and Morovis

Why did the blackout occur?

At the moment, the versions between LUMA and the Electric Power Authority (AEE) are found.

LUMA’s spokesperson, Glory Singlehe indicated to The new day that there was “a loss of generation in plants 6 and 9 in San Juan, in plant 3 in Palo Seco and in plant 2 in Aguirre. That caused a loss of 1,000 megawatts.” The event affected some 200 substations.

By 3:30 pm, LUMA had “restored approximately 550MW”.

“We have started an investigation to find out what happened. As soon as we have the correct information, we will share it. We hope it’s today.”Single noted.

However, LUMA later argued that They sent “engineers and technical personnel to the key substations to analyze the operation of the transmission lines and determine the cause of the interruption. This analysis may take several days and we will work together with PREPA and the other generators to complete it.”

Meanwhile, PREPA, in charge of generation, maintained that the “disturbance” that caused the blackout occurred in the transmission and distribution system, which is managed by LUMA.

“We have already restored practically all the generation that was lost due to the disturbance that occurred in the transmission and distribution system. At the moment, we are producing 2,166 megawatts and, at the time of the failure, we were producing between 2,050 and 2,100 megawatts”the executive director of PREPA told this medium, Joshua Columbus.

The engineer explained that by abruptly losing clients, the units protected themselves and exited the system.

“Something happened outside of them. What happened? We do not have accurate information, LUMA has it… They are hermetic”he pointed.

The executive director of the corporation stated that he does not have enough details to be able to conclude “what happened and where it originates” the disturbance.

“It is not known. What appears is that the disturbance —which could have been in a transmission line or in the Bayamón substation, which lock-outthe system was protected and the entire system was shut down—it affected units in San Juan and Palo Seco.”he pointed.

Colón stressed that PREPA engineers and workers prevented “a general blackout” from occurring in the archipelago.

For its part, Angel Figueroa Jaramillopresident of the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers’ Union (Utier), explained that a “riot” occurs “when there was instability in the system.”

“There was a problem in transmission operated by LUMA which caused the output of the generating units”wrote the union leader.

“This time (the disturbance) was created in the Transmission System operated by LUMA. As there is no stability, the units leave for self-protection”, he added.

The governor Peter Pierluisi confirmed that the “main breakdown was in the Bayamón distribution center.”

“The important thing is that the service is restored in a matter of hours, no more than that”affirmed the chief executive to questions from journalists after participating in an activity commemorating the birth of Luis A. Ferré at the Las Mercedes cemetery in Ponce.

Twitter users reported that the following municipalities do not have electricity: Vieques, Toa Alta, Guaynabo, San Juan, Cataño, Carolina, Fajardo, Bayamón, Naranjito, Trujillo Alto, Canovanas, Corozal, Cidra, Ceiba, Río Grande, Toa Baja and Vega Baja.

The blackout also caused the interruption in the water service in several places, indicated the Water and sewage Authority (AAA), without offering details of the affected areas.

“Due to an electrical fault reported by @lumaenergyprseveral #AAA facilities are out of operation. Personnel are mobilized to make operational adjustments and restore the drinking water service as soon as possible”, indicated the public corporation.