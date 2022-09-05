Entertainment

Blackpink has over 80 million subscribers on YouTube

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) — The number of subscribers to K-pop girl band Blackpink’s YouTube channel has passed the 80 million mark, promotion agency YG Entertainment reported Monday.

According to the agency, this threshold was crossed on Monday at 4:38 a.m. “This is the first number and the most important number for an artist or group in the whole world, and it is an achievement achieved six years and three months after the creation of the channel on June 28, 2016,” YG said. Entertainment.

Blackpink were the first non-English speaking artist or group to enter the Top 5 by number of subscribers on YouTube in July 2020, before moving ahead of several pop artists such as Ariana Grande, Eminem, Ed Sheeran and Marshmello. The girls band even surpassed Justin Bieber on September 10, 2021.

Blackpink’s music videos have recorded more than 26 billion views in total on YouTube, and among them 33 videos have been viewed more than 100 million times. In particular, the music video for “Ddu-du Ddu-du” from his first mini album “Square Up”, released in 2018, exceeded 1.9 billion views, “Kill This Love” 1.6 billion, “Boombayah 1.4 billion and “As If It’s Your Last” 1.2 billion.

Separately, Blackpink will release their second studio album “Born Pink” on September 16 and begin their world tour next month in Seoul on October 15 and 16 before continuing to North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

the salad with which she lost 13 kilos to play Rachel from “Friends”

8 mins ago

Cardi B reveals photos of her adolescence and is annoyed by the comments of Internet users

10 mins ago

Julia Roberts shows off her dazzling beauty at 54

19 mins ago

Avatar 2: Vin Diesel in Na’vi after Fast and Furious? – Cinema news

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button