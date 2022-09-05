Blackpink has over 80 million subscribers on YouTube
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) — The number of subscribers to K-pop girl band Blackpink’s YouTube channel has passed the 80 million mark, promotion agency YG Entertainment reported Monday.
According to the agency, this threshold was crossed on Monday at 4:38 a.m. “This is the first number and the most important number for an artist or group in the whole world, and it is an achievement achieved six years and three months after the creation of the channel on June 28, 2016,” YG said. Entertainment.
Blackpink were the first non-English speaking artist or group to enter the Top 5 by number of subscribers on YouTube in July 2020, before moving ahead of several pop artists such as Ariana Grande, Eminem, Ed Sheeran and Marshmello. The girls band even surpassed Justin Bieber on September 10, 2021.
Blackpink’s music videos have recorded more than 26 billion views in total on YouTube, and among them 33 videos have been viewed more than 100 million times. In particular, the music video for “Ddu-du Ddu-du” from his first mini album “Square Up”, released in 2018, exceeded 1.9 billion views, “Kill This Love” 1.6 billion, “Boombayah 1.4 billion and “As If It’s Your Last” 1.2 billion.
Separately, Blackpink will release their second studio album “Born Pink” on September 16 and begin their world tour next month in Seoul on October 15 and 16 before continuing to North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania.