Blackpink in virtual concert in PUBG Mobile

Player Unknow’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile announces its first virtual concert featuring popular K-pop girl group, Blackpink.

(Image credit: Tencent Games)

After the Fortnite virtual concerts, it’s PUBG Mobile’s turn to try its luck. Since the game isn’t as well-known as Fortnite for its events or its integration of other elements of popular culture, it’s surprising to learn the organization of this first concert announced for later this month. But, while Fortnite invited American personalities like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, PUBG turned to the world of K-pop instead by introducing the very popular group Blackpink.

A number of broadcasts will take place in North America in-game on July 22.23 and 29.30 (see Tweet above). Players will be able to reserve their place by taking a free in-game ticket from July 15th. They will also need to download special content in advance to access the content on the day of the concert.

What to expect

Information about the event is scarce, but we can still deduce that the members of the Balckpink group will appear in avatar form as we do in Fortnite for their concerts. The company responsible for PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games, has also mentioned that from July 23 until August 31, 2022, girls’ clothes will be available for players to wear on the battlefield.

This new concert coincides with the announcement that the group Blackpink will make their next comeback in August 2022. Inactive since 2020, when their latest album is released, several fans will surely be there to see what the stars and PUBG mobile may well have simmered together. A new song and a video clip, specially designed and created for this collaboration, would also be expected during the event according to Tencent.

