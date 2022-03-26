BLACKPINK, Lisa arrived in Italy for BVLGARI event: kpop idol and Zendaya will act together in Magnificent narute movie? | airport videos | Asian culture

James 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 82 Views

The chance to see Lisa and Zendaya together in the BVLGARI film continues to resonate with fans. With Lalisa Arriving In Rome, Italy For A Fashion House Event, Rumors Are Rising About The Maknae Of Top K-Pop Girl Group BLACKPINK Collaborating With “Euphoria” Actress In Upcoming Film . What is known about this project?

