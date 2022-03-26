BLACKPINK, Lisa arrived in Italy for BVLGARI event: kpop idol and Zendaya will act together in Magnificent narute movie? | airport videos | Asian culture

The chance to see Lisa and Zendaya together in the BVLGARI film continues to resonate with fans. With Lalisa Arriving In Rome, Italy For A Fashion House Event, Rumors Are Rising About The Maknae Of Top K-Pop Girl Group BLACKPINK Collaborating With “Euphoria” Actress In Upcoming Film . What is known about this project?

YOU CAN SEE: BLACKPINK’s Rosé in Tiffany & Co.’s new video

Lalisa Manobal is a 24-year-old Thai artist. Photo: YG

Lisa in Italy

BLINK regretted not seeing Lisa at the presentation of BVLGARI at Paris Fashion Week 2022- Although she is a global brand ambassador, the famous Thai did not attend Fashion Week in France, as Jennie and Jisoo did for the respective Chanel and Dior events.

However, shortly after his arrival on Parisian soil and subsequent flight to Rome for collaborations with the luxury house were announced.

On March 14, the famous 24-year-old Thai stepped foot in Paris and spent time with local BLINKs waiting for her at the airport.

YOU CAN SEE: BLACKPINK’s Lisa collaborates with Chivas Regal brand

Later, he visited some places in the City of Light, took a flight to Italy and, at around 10:00 am on the 15th, arrived at the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome. Social media users, including BVLGARI CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, celebrated his legacy with the trend #LalisaRomana. The phrase “Lisa in Eternal City” also climbed the world trends.

YOU CAN SEE: BLACKPINK fans against NFTs by YG Entertainment

Lisa and Zendaya in BVLGARI movie

The BLACKPINK rapper arrives in Rome to meet her BVLGARI family and collaborate on brand projects. Among these, according to the CEO, is an upcoming film for 2022.

No details have been confirmed about the film, but it is known that the short “BVLGARI presents: Magnificent Naruto”so it is speculated that this would be the highly promoted film project with the singer of the hits “Money” and “Lalisa”.

The aforementioned tape also has Zendaya as one of its participants, according to unverified information available on Google that feeds the possibility of collaboration.

However, the inclusion of the BVLGARI ambassadors in the short and their joint work have not been confirmed by official sources at the moment, so future updates from YG Entertainment, Hollywood Records or the Italian house are expected.