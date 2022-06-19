BLACKPINK: Lisa is caught at a (G)I-DLE concert and BLINK greets her | lightstick, Sorn, Just me ()I-DLE, Seoul | Asian culture

BLACKPINK’s Lisa returned to South Korea after doing her activities following her participation in the Bvulgari event with Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra in Paris. Faced with a successful appearance, the singer decided to take a few days off.

Similarly, the BLACKPINK group has not yet announced an official comeback; however, some articles have announced that this will happen in July, just as Rosé confirmed on the blue carpet at Vision & Virtuosity by Tiffany & Co.

Lisa at the (G)I-DLE concert

On June 18 (KST), there was a concert by (G)I-DLE in Seoul, where thousands of fans gathered to sing the girl group’s biggest hits. This date is part of the new “Just me (G)I-DLE” tour that will take place in other countries, both Asian and Latin American.

On the same day, fans spotted BLACKPINK’s Lisa together with Sorn, former member of CLC. The “Lalisa” singer held the (G)I-DLE light stick, and as she entered it, she waved to the cameras of some fans.

Similarly, more fans waited for Lisa at the exit of the venue to greet her. In some images, it is seen that the followers of the BLACKPINK member were wearing the light stick of the k-pop group. She also did the choreography for (G)I-DLE’s “Tomboy.”

As if that were not enough, someone asked her if she had cut her bangs because they were going to pay her 10,000 million won, to which Lisa only managed to make a gesture of silence.

Lisa’s Flower Bouquet for (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE member Minnie posted a photo on her story showing a bouquet of flowers with a card. The group member tagged BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Sorn as thanks.

Flower bouquet for (G)I-DLE by Lisa and Sorn. Photo: Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that Lisa has gone to different concerts during the last years. Some of them were TWICE, Stray Kids and WINNER.