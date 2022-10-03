BLACKPINK: Lisa joins Adele with the most No. 1s on iTunes

BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins Adele among female artists with the most No. 1s on iTunes, becoming the only K-Pop artist to achieve this stunning record.

Lisa’s dominance over music doesn’t seem to be stopping; the BLACKPINK member has just joined Adele, the queen of music, in breaking a new record thanks to her first title, Lalisa.

The feat comes just a month after Lisa made history by becoming the first solo female artist to win Best K-Pop Song at the 2022 VMAs. With Lalisa, she beat competitors BTS, Itzy, Seventeen , Stray Kids and Twice.

Lisa’s Lalisa gets 102 #1 on iTunes

BLACKPINK fans, known as Blinks, were notified of the rapper’s impressive achievement on Friday, September 30, after the eye-catching chart hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart. In total, Lalisa rose to the top of the rankings in 102 countries.

She shares with Adele the first place of female titles (excluding collaborations) with the most number ones in iTunes history. She simultaneously broke the record for the most number-one female K-Pop song.

Adele was the first female artist to achieve this feat with 2015’s Hello, off her third album ’25’.

In second place is Easy On Me with 101 first places, also from the British singer. Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do has a record 99. Ariana Grande follows in fourth and fifth with 7 Rings (97) and No Tears Left To Cry (93).

Lisa’s highly anticipated debut career kicked off with two Guinness World Records; the most viewed YouTube clip by a solo artist in 24 hours, and the most viewed YouTube clip in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist.

Released on September 10, 2021, it racked up an impressive 73.6 million views on its first day, smashing Me!’s previous record of 65.2 million. by Taylor Swift in 2019.

The 25-year-old Thai also knocked her bandmate Rosé out of the top spot with her second YouTube hit. Rosé’s first solo track, On The Ground, held the previous record of 41.6 million views in 24 hours.

Lisa gave a wink to Blinks during her VMA win

The VMAs were a successful night for BLACKPINK, taking home the top prize for Best Metaverse Performance with their PUBG collab, Ready For Love. Although they didn’t win the Best Group award, which BTS won for the fourth year in a row, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo were equally proud to see their youngest member receive recognition.