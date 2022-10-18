BLACKPINK returns after a year with the song ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK He hadn’t released new music for a year and his huge legion of fans couldn’t wait for his return. And it has been in style!

The girl band South Korean company announced just a couple of days ago the launch of Pink Venomhis new single that he accompanied with a teaser that despite its short duration managed to sneak into the list of trends in many countries on YouTube, including Spain.

The new song has arrived this Friday, August 19, in style. In three hours it has managed to exceed 20 million views on the platform.

In the video we see Jisoo, Jennie, Rose Y Lisa in a dystopian world that is mixed with traditional oriental elements. The girls bring “their pink light”, as they sing in the theme. to save the world from the darkness in which it is submerged.

Pink Venom supposes the come back of BLACKPINK, they hadn’t released new music since he released the song Lovesick Girlsin August 2021.

During this last year, Lisa and Rosé launched their solo projects, but now the four girls are back together for this song that works as the first single from Born Pinkwhich will be the next album of BLACKPINK whose release is scheduled for September 26.