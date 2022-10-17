Blackpink: successful start of the world tour with 20,000 fans in Seoul

The girl band continued with “Don’t Know What to do”, “Lovesick Girls”, “Kill This Love”, “Crazy Over You”, “Playing with Fire”, “Tally” and “Pink Venom” before start the quartet’s solo show including Jisoo’s rendition of Camila Cabello’s “Liar”, followed by an undisclosed song by Jennie with choreography with a dancer, while Rosé presented “Hard to love” and ‘On the Ground’ and Lisa performed in front of the audience with her single ‘Money’ performing a pole dance.