Blackpink: successful start of the world tour with 20,000 fans in Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) — K-pop girl band Blackpink performed two concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Oct. 15 and 16, kicking off their world tour, with 20,000 fans in an explosive atmosphere. Yesterday’s concert kicked off with three popular songs from the band: ‘How You Like That’, ‘Pretty Savage’ and ‘Whistle’.
Fans passionately responded to Blackpink members’ call to ‘have fun together frolicking (in the concert hall)’ by commenting on the fact that this is the group’s first world tour. for 4 years. Fans tracked the girl band’s movements with hammer-shaped glow sticks.
The girl band continued with “Don’t Know What to do”, “Lovesick Girls”, “Kill This Love”, “Crazy Over You”, “Playing with Fire”, “Tally” and “Pink Venom” before start the quartet’s solo show including Jisoo’s rendition of Camila Cabello’s “Liar”, followed by an undisclosed song by Jennie with choreography with a dancer, while Rosé presented “Hard to love” and ‘On the Ground’ and Lisa performed in front of the audience with her single ‘Money’ performing a pole dance.
The finale was decorated with songs from the 2nd studio album, “Born Pink”, including the titles “Shut Down”, “Typa Girl” as well as the other songs like “Ddu Ddu-du” and “Forever Young”, and the fans began to sing “Stay” to call the girls band to come back on stage for the encore. Blackpink answered this request with three songs: “Boombayah”, “Yeah Yeah Yeah” and “Stay”.
The quartet therefore began its world tour with these two concerts on October 15 and 16 in Seoul, before continuing it in countries in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania for a total of 36 concerts. in 26 cities around the world for a meeting with 1.5 million fans, a tour of unprecedented size in the middle of K-pop.