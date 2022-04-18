BLACKPINK: Was Jennie at “Coachella 2022″? | Billie Eilish, Chahee, BLINK, music festival, what performances she saw | Asian culture

Entertainment

BLACKPINK: Was Jennie at "Coachella 2022″?

The 2022 Coachella show brought together K-pop artists such as Jackson Wang and 2NE1’s second-generation group’s incredible comeback with singer CL. In addition, this event is always attended by important figures in music and acting such as Olivia Wilde who went to see Harry Styles and others. However, the BLINK fandom mentioned that they have seen BLACKPINK’s Jennie on the first two dates.

